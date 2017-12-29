Hair Loss In Women May Indicate Increased Risk Of Fibroids
Dear ladies, are you experiencing a common form of hair loss? Beware! A recent study says that this indicates an increased risk of developing non-cancerous tumours along and within the uterus wall. Researchers gathered medical records of the lakhs of African-American women. It showed that women who experienced a common form of hair loss were at a higher risk of fibroids or uterine leiomyomas. Results showed a five-fold increased risk of uterine fibroids in women affected with Central Centrifugal Cicatricial Alopecia (CCCA), when compared to age, race-matched controls and sex.
This condition affects the black women more than others and is the most common form of baldness (alopecia) in this sect of people. Crystal Aguh, the author, from the Johns Hopkins University, school of medicine explained that the scarring linked with CCCA was similar to the one associated with excess fibre tissues in other parts of the body. This could be the reason why women with this form of hair loss are more prone to fibroids.
The team of researchers checked patient data of 487104 black women from 2013-2017 aged 18 and above. The presence of fibroids was checked in patients with and without CCCA. It was found that 13.9% women with CCCA had a history of uterine fibroids and as compared to 3.3% black women without it. Of 486000 women reviewed, 16212 had fibroids. She still suggested that the link was quite strong so physicians and people must take it into consideration.
Researchers now rely on physicians treating women with CCCA to make more people aware of the condition and that they must get themselves screened regularly for fibroids, especially if they experience heavy bleeding and pain, so it can be diagnosed in time. Aguh also said that women with such bleeding should also get tested for diseases associated with excessive fibre tissues. This was published in JAMA.
Here's a list of home remedies to help you control excess hair fall.
With inputs from IANS
