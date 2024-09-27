Dealing With Cramps, Low Energy During Menstruation? Fitness Instructor Suggests These Exercises
Celebrity fitness instructor Yasmin Karachiwala suggests these five exercises.
Are you struggling with cramps and low energy during your menstrual cycle? This is a common issue for women across various age groups. Going out, attending work, or handling household chores can become extremely difficult during this time. But worry not! Celebrity fitness instructor Yasmin Karachiwala has the perfect solution. In a recent Instagram post, she has shared five exercises to help beat the issues you might experience during menstruation. The video's caption reads, “Feeling tired and bloated during that time of the month? Pilates can be very beneficial during menstruation as it helps improve circulation, alleviate cramps, and promote relaxation without being overly strenuous. Most people avoid working out during their periods, but I've always found that Pilates helps most of my clients.”
Here are some simple Pilates exercises recommended by Yasmin Karachiwala that are suitable for relieving discomfort during menstruation:
1. Articulated bridge (6-8 repetitions)
To do the exercise, lie on your back and slowly lift your hips while squeezing your glutes and pushing your heels towards the ceiling. Then, articulate the pelvis while lifting and lowering the spine sequentially. It is highly beneficial for the glutes, hamstrings and core muscles. It improves hip stability and pelvic floor strength and reduces lower back pain and sciatica symptoms.
2. Toe taps (8-10 repetitions each)
This exercise offers numerous benefits for the feet, ankles, legs and overall fitness. It improves ankle mobility and flexibility and supports knee and hip stability. Mainly, it helps prevent ankle sprains and strains and can be done anywhere.
3. Supine spine stretch (4-6 repetitions)
Also known as the "supine spinal extension," this exercise can be done while lying on the back with knees bent and feet flat. Slowly, one knee is brought towards the chest while stretching the lower back and spine and the leg is released after holding it with a hand for a few minutes. It offers one major benefit at this time: relieving tension in the neck, shoulders and upper back.
4. Single leg stretch (6-8 repetitions each)
This exercise rehabilitates ankle sprains and strains. It also reduces swelling, which is one of the biggest problems during menstrual cycles. It improves blood circulation and is suitable for all ages.
5. Swan (6-8 repetitions)
Making a swan pose from a resting position is where the name of the exercise came from. It improves posture by opening up the chest and shoulders. It also alleviates neck pain, headaches and migraines while improving breathing and respiratory functions.
Keep in mind the exercises if you struggle with cramps and other problems during your menstruation.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
