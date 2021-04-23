ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Women's Health »  Experiencing Menopause? Fitness Expert Shares 5 Workout Tips To Try At Home

Experiencing Menopause? Fitness Expert Shares 5 Workout Tips To Try At Home

Here is a five-step guide to staying fit during your menopause. Watch video as fitness trainer demonstrates 5 simple exercises.
  By: DoctorNDTV  Updated: Apr 23, 2021 11:51 IST
4-Min Read
Experiencing Menopause? Fitness Expert Shares 5 Workout Tips To Try At Home

Menopause can lead to several unpleasant symptoms

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Menopause can lead to changes in weight
  2. Exercise regularly to beat menopause symptoms
  3. Manage stress with a healthy lifestyle

Menopause can be a daunting experience for women. For 12 months after the final period, symptoms like hot flashes, weight gain, vaginal dryness, mood swings, and headaches are experienced by many women. If you are one of them, celebrity fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala has a useful guide to make this phase easier. "Even though we will all go through menopause, what we experience, how extreme our symptoms are, and how long they last are very individual. So, it is important to keep in mind that your experience is yours and have tremendous body awareness so that you can make lifestyle changes that will work in your favour," Yasmin said in an Instagram video.

Menopause: Exercises to fight symptoms effectively

She also shared a five-step workout routine that will make the phase more comfortable. "You do not have to train like an athlete, but you do need to start moving your body on a regular and consistent basis," reads the note further. She also demonstrated the exercises in the video.


RELATED STORIES
related

Menopause Symptoms: Increased Forgetfulness And Lack Of Attention Can Be The Signs Of Menopause, Says Study

Menopause symptoms: Due to hormonal imbalance a women may experience several unpleasant symptoms. Read here to know symptoms of menopause linked with your cognitive health.

related

Premature Menopause: Symptoms, Causes, Treatment And More

Premature menopause is a condition in which a woman experiences menopause at an early age. Read here to know from the expert what are the complications of premature menopause. Also know its symptoms, causes and treatment.

Also read: Menopause Symptoms: Increased Forgetfulness And Lack Of Attention Can Be The Signs Of Menopause, Says Study

Here is the exercise routine you can try at home:

1. Moving Squat with Dumbbell: 10 Reps Each

2. Chest Press + Flye with Dumbbell: 10 Reps Each

3. Renegade Row: 10 Reps Each

4. Side Plank Dips: 10 Reps Each

5. Triceps Kickback: 15 Reps

Also read: Premature Menopause: Symptoms, Causes, Treatment And More

Watch the demonstration here:

In her previous social media post, Yasmin showed her followers how to ace the ongoing summer body challenge. The caption says, "Perform 3 rounds of 45 seconds each, take 15 seconds of active rest in between exercises and a full minute between rounds." She virtually taught her online community how to perform the exercises.

Also read: Menopause Diet Tips: Know What To Eat And Avoid To Reduce Symptoms

Menopause is a natural process of ageing. Women should consume a healthy well-balanced diet during this phase. Regular exercise can also help control symptoms effectively.

You can try the easy work out sessions in the safety of your homes.


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
Beat Water Retention- 10 Hacks
Vegan Protein Sources
5 Ways To Have Bananas This Summer
Tips To Fix Your Sleep Cycle
Hydrating Summer Drinks
Health Tips To Get Summer Ready
Hypertension: Foods & Drinks To Avoid
Routine Health Checks Women Must Do
International Women's Day Special
Signs You Are Not Eating Enough Protein

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored sponsored

When To Visit A Doctor For Interstitial Lung Disease And What To Expect?

 

Home Remedies

5 Tips That Can Help You Relieve Constipation Effectively
5 Tips That Can Help You Relieve Constipation Effectively

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Once-A-Week Insulin Treatment Could Be Highly Beneficial For Diabetes Patients: Study

To Avoid Heart Attack, Stroke; Heart Patients Advised To Move More

Heavy Energy Drink Consumption Linked To Heart Failure In A Young Man

Study Reveals Genetic Link Between Depression And Anxiety

Study Identifies Long-Term Weight Retention, Associated Health Risks In Obese Adults

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
Trending Diseases