PMS Diet: These Diet And Lifestyle Changes Can Ease And Prevent PMS Symptoms
PMS Diet: Regular exercise and a few dietary changes can help in easing PMS symptoms. Read here to know what nutritionist Nmami Agarwal recommends.
Eating iron-rich foods can help in easing PMS symptoms
HIGHLIGHTS
- Keep yourself well-hydrated to prevent PMS symptoms
- Increase intake of leafy green vegetables
- Eat less salt and exercise regularly
Premenstrual syndrome (PMS) is a condition which affects a woman's emotions, physical health and behaviour for some days of the menstrual cycle. It usually occurs just before periods. It is a very common condition and affects more than 90% of menstruating women. According to nutritionist Nmami Agarwal, even small changes in your diet can reduce or control symptoms of PMS. Following are some of the most common symptoms of PMS:
- Mood swings
- Sore breasts
- Constipation
- Abdominal bloating
- Cravings for sugary foods
- Acne
- Sensitivity to light or sound
- Irritability
- Fatigue
- Depression
- Emotional outbursts
In one of her recent IGTVs, Agarwal shares six natural ways to prevent PMS symptoms.
Also read: Here's What You Should Eat During PMS
PMS and Nutrition: What you should know
Diet and exercise
Regular exercise and the right kind of diet can control bloating, depression, mood swings and irritability associated with PMS. Agarwal recommends minimum of 45 minutes of exercise 3-4 times a week a few dietary changes.
1. Eat less salt
Try to have homemade meals most of the time and add less salt while preparing food. If you experience bloating, breast sensitivity and swollen hands as part of PMS, then eating less salt can help you. You can add oregano, coriander, mint, basil, paprika and a variety of other herbs and spices to add more flavour to food. It will take time but you will eventually get used to eating lesser salt.
Also read: Skip Salt, Sprinkle These On Your Food To Control High Blood Pressure
2. Increase intake of leafy green vegetables
Including multiple leafy green veggies in diet can help in warding off fatigue associated with PMS. Spinach, kale, broccoli, coriander, mint, lettuce, salad leaves and cabbage are some leafy green veggies which should be a part of your diet. They are beneficial for weight loss and blood pressure regulation as well.
3. Keep yourself well-hydrated
Agarwal says that you must drink at least three litres of water every. Most of us only drink water to quench thirst. According to nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar, one needs to drink water all day to stay well-hydrated. You can reduce intake towards the end of the day preferably. Drinking sufficient water can help in preventing PMS symptoms like bloating and indigestion. You can flavour water with ginger or coriander for additional flavour and health benefits.
4. Eat more calcium
Nut milk, yogurt, sesame seeds, ragi, dairy milk are good sources of calcium. Eat them regularly to experience fewer symptoms of PMS.
Also read: Calcium: All The Reasons Why This Micronutrient Is Of Sheer Importance
5. Eat more whole grains
Swap processed foods and refined flour with bajra, jowar, barley, rice or broken wheat. Doing so can help in reducing serotonin, thus resulting fewer mood swings, depression, anxiety or irritability.
6. Eat more iron-rich foods
Eating iron-rich foods can help in dealing with blood loss which occurs during periods. So, before your periods, have more pomegranate, spinach, apricot, dates, figs, legumes, eggs, chicken, fish and other iron-rich foods to ease PMS symptoms.
(Nmami Agarwal is nutritionist at Nmami Life)
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.