PMS Diet: These Diet And Lifestyle Changes Can Ease And Prevent PMS Symptoms

PMS Diet: These Diet And Lifestyle Changes Can Ease And Prevent PMS Symptoms

PMS Diet: Regular exercise and a few dietary changes can help in easing PMS symptoms. Read here to know what nutritionist Nmami Agarwal recommends.
  By: DoctorNDTV  Updated: May 14, 2020 05:35 IST
PMS Diet: These Diet And Lifestyle Changes Can Ease And Prevent PMS Symptoms

Eating iron-rich foods can help in easing PMS symptoms

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Keep yourself well-hydrated to prevent PMS symptoms
  2. Increase intake of leafy green vegetables
  3. Eat less salt and exercise regularly

Premenstrual syndrome (PMS) is a condition which affects a woman's emotions, physical health and behaviour for some days of the menstrual cycle. It usually occurs just before periods. It is a very common condition and affects more than 90% of menstruating women. According to nutritionist Nmami Agarwal, even small changes in your diet can reduce or control symptoms of PMS. Following are some of the most common symptoms of PMS:

  • Mood swings
  • Sore breasts
  • Constipation
  • Abdominal bloating
  • Cravings for sugary foods
  • Acne
  • Sensitivity to light or sound
  • Irritability
  • Fatigue
  • Depression
  • Emotional outbursts

In one of her recent IGTVs, Agarwal shares six natural ways to prevent PMS symptoms.


PMS and Nutrition: What you should know

Diet and exercise

Regular exercise and the right kind of diet can control bloating, depression, mood swings and irritability associated with PMS. Agarwal recommends minimum of 45 minutes of exercise 3-4 times a week a few dietary changes.

1. Eat less salt

Try to have homemade meals most of the time and add less salt while preparing food. If you experience bloating, breast sensitivity and swollen hands as part of PMS, then eating less salt can help you. You can add oregano, coriander, mint, basil, paprika and a variety of other herbs and spices to add more flavour to food. It will take time but you will eventually get used to eating lesser salt.

2. Increase intake of leafy green vegetables

Including multiple leafy green veggies in diet can help in warding off fatigue associated with PMS. Spinach, kale, broccoli, coriander, mint, lettuce, salad leaves and cabbage are some leafy green veggies which should be a part of your diet. They are beneficial for weight loss and blood pressure regulation as well.

3. Keep yourself well-hydrated

Agarwal says that you must drink at least three litres of water every. Most of us only drink water to quench thirst. According to nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar, one needs to drink water all day to stay well-hydrated. You can reduce intake towards the end of the day preferably. Drinking sufficient water can help in preventing PMS symptoms like bloating and indigestion. You can flavour water with ginger or coriander for additional flavour and health benefits.

Drink sufficient water and keep yourself well-hydrated to reduce PMS symptoms
Photo Credit: iStock

4. Eat more calcium

Nut milk, yogurt, sesame seeds, ragi, dairy milk are good sources of calcium. Eat them regularly to experience fewer symptoms of PMS.

5. Eat more whole grains

Swap processed foods and refined flour with bajra, jowar, barley, rice or broken wheat. Doing so can help in reducing serotonin, thus resulting fewer mood swings, depression, anxiety or irritability.

6. Eat more iron-rich foods

Eating iron-rich foods can help in dealing with blood loss which occurs during periods. So, before your periods, have more pomegranate, spinach, apricot, dates, figs, legumes, eggs, chicken, fish and other iron-rich foods to ease PMS symptoms.

(Nmami Agarwal is nutritionist at Nmami Life)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

Nmami Agarwal is nutritionist at Nmami Life

