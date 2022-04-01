Do You Suffer From Endometriosis? These 5 Foods Can Help
Here are a few foods that can be consumed as part of an endometriosis diet.
Endometriosis could be very painful to experience. It happens when the tissue which is identical to the tissue that underlines a woman's uterus, grows outside the uterus. This disorder mostly involves the ovaries, fallopian tubes, and also tissues lining the pelvis. It affects the reproductive system of women. The symptoms of endometriosis vary from person to person. Some of the common symptoms include painful periods, pelvic pain, infertility, heavy menstrual bleeding, discomfort in bowel movements among others. Nutritionist Lovneet Batra shared a post on Instagram on the foods that may help this condition.
The caption read, “It is a complex fertility issue believed to affect roughly 176 million women; that's an estimated 10% of women worldwide.”
The detailed description in the caption also revealed that the exact cause of endometriosis was unknown, and there is currently no cure. However, certain foods may help if you have endometriosis.
1) Raw Turmeric (1 inch)
Having turmeric is highly recommended if you have endometriosis. The ingredient named “curcumin” is the primary active ingredient in turmeric. It has anti-inflammatory properties. Also, as suggested that curcumin may help with endometriosis by reducing estradiol production. This ingredient may also suppress tissue migration of the lining of the uterus.
2) Ginger (1 inch)
Savouring the mentioned amount of ginger can reduce menstruation-related pain. So, it can be concluded that ginger could have a similar effect on pain associated with endometriosis.
3) Moringa Powder (1 tsp)
The caption also stated that Moringa oleifera of leaf extract could decrease the expression of IGF-1 and the expression of androgen receptors so that it could also decrease the thickness of the endometrium in the PCOS-Insulin Resistance model.
4) Ashwagandha (1 tsp)
Ashwagandha is a medicinal herb that offers many health benefits. It helps people reduce stress and anxiety. So, when women with advanced endometriosis have significantly higher levels of cortisol, a hormone involved in stress response, ashwagandha helps. This herb works like magic when it comes to stress reduction for women facing this.
5) Shatavri (1/2 tsp)
Shatavri is an adaptogenic herb that is said to help the body cope with physical and emotional stress. It increases phagocytic activity of macrophages that help in reducing intraperitoneal adhesions. That's the reason why regular use of Shatavari as prescribed in dosage will help women suffering from endometriosis.
Hope these tips help you if you are dealing with endometriosis.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
