CURA Healthcare Develops New Device For Breast Cancer Screening
Illumina 360 degree can promote a more accurate, painless and radiation free detection of breast cancer.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Illumina 360, robot-assisted digital device for breast cancer screening
- It allows pain-free and radiation-free screening
- Detect risk much before other devices can and has an accuracy rate of 97%
Illumina 360 degree is a robot-assisted digital device used for breast cancer screening. This device, developed by the CURA Healthcare, a healthcare technology development company can help detect breast cancer without risk of radiation and no pain involved. While speaking to media persons at an event, the president and CEO of the company Mr. Bala explained that the number of breast cancer cases in India had been on the rise. He then explained that 280 million women in the country are at risk of the disease and yet 70% of the affected ladies come in late for treatment and screening was hardly ever done.
With various challenges in mind like risk of radiation and lack of awareness consciousness in women from breast exposure, CURA experts designed a product to combat all these challenges. This device uses an infra-red camera mounted on a robotic arm and studies the breast tissues from 360 degree detects changes in temperature indicative of abnormality.
The biggest advantage of this device over mammography and MRIs is that it is painless, free of radiation risk with minimized exposure and can be repeated. It can detect risk much before other devices can and has an accuracy rate of 97%.
One of the radiologists at Vijaya Health Centre and Breast Clinic, Sandeep Jaipurkar was one of the key partners responsible for the development of this device. He explained that the temperature in this device was monitored at a workstation and only the breast tissue was examined.
The company is now preparing for the commercial launch of this device and is supported by the Department of Biotechnology on Indian government, Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC). It is expected to be priced at Rs. 30 lakh.