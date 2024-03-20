Cancer: Watch Out For These Silent Signs Of Ovarian Cancer
In this article, we share a list of silent and less noticeable signs of ovarian cancer.
Ovarian cancer can cause fatigue that doesn't improve with rest or sleep
Ovarian cancer is often referred to as the "silent killer" because its symptoms can be subtle and easily mistaken for other less serious conditions. However, being aware of potential signs and symptoms is crucial for early detection and treatment. Below we share silent and less noticeable signs of ovarian cancer.
10 Silent signs of ovarian cancer to watch out for:
1. Persistent bloating
If you experience bloating that doesn't go away, especially if it's accompanied by pelvic pain or feeling full quickly when eating, it could be a sign of ovarian cancer.
2. Pelvic or abdominal pain
Constant or intermittent pain in the pelvic or abdominal area may indicate ovarian cancer, especially if it's new and unexplained.
3. Difficulty eating or feeling full quickly
Ovarian cancer can cause feelings of fullness even when you haven't eaten much, or it can make it difficult to eat normally.
4. Changes in bowel habits
Persistent changes in bowel habits such as constipation, diarrhoea, or changes in stool size or shape without any other known cause could be a sign of ovarian cancer.
5. Frequent urination
Needing to urinate more often than usual, especially if it's accompanied by pelvic pain, may be a symptom of ovarian cancer.
6. Unexplained weight loss
While weight loss is often associated with many health conditions, if you're losing weight without trying and there's no obvious cause, it's worth investigating further.
7. Fatigue
Ovarian cancer can cause fatigue that doesn't improve with rest or sleep. There are many reasons one might experience fatigue such as nutrient deficiencies, etc.
8. Back pain
Pain in the lower back can be a symptom of ovarian cancer, especially if it's accompanied by other symptoms like bloating or pelvic pain.
9. Changes in menstruation
While many factors can affect menstrual cycles, including stress or hormonal changes, any significant and unexplained changes in your menstrual cycle should be discussed with a healthcare provider.
10. Changes in appetite
A loss of appetite or a sudden change in appetite that persists over time could be a sign of ovarian cancer, especially if it's accompanied by other symptoms.
If you experience any of these symptoms persistently for more than a few weeks, make an appointment with your doctor or gynaecologist. They can perform a thorough examination and order tests if necessary. Your healthcare provider may recommend tests such as pelvic exams, transvaginal ultrasound, CT scans, or blood tests to help diagnose ovarian cancer or rule out other conditions.
If you're experiencing symptoms that could be related to ovarian cancer, it's essential to follow up with your healthcare provider as recommended. They can monitor your symptoms and adjust your treatment plan if needed.
Remember, while these signs can indicate ovarian cancer, they can also be caused by other, less serious conditions. However, it's essential not to ignore persistent symptoms and to seek medical attention if you're concerned. Early detection is key to improving outcomes for ovarian cancer.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.