Busting Myths About Sexuality And Fertility
There is a lot of misinformation regarding fertility out there. Even if you think you're on top of your reproductive health game, you probably still have one or two "facts" in your arsenal that aren't quite accurate.
The concept of fertility is the ability of a man or woman to produce offspring
Fertility can be an overwhelming subject. 'Whenever we found a taboo topic, misinformation, misconception, and myths keep on rolling everywhere'. There is a lot of misinformation regarding fertility out there. Even if you think you're on top of your reproductive health game, you probably still have one or two "facts" in your arsenal that aren't quite accurate.
The concept of fertility is the ability of a man or woman to produce offspring. Infertility occurs when biological factors interfere with this ability. For instance, male infertility occurs when a man is unable to reproduce with a fertile woman and female fertility occurs when a woman cannot conceive.
So, let's bust the myth about sexuality and fertility issues that helps males and females to understand it clearly while conceiving an offspring.
MYTH #1: Infertility is a female problem.
False: Unfortunately, society assumes that women are solely to blame for infertility problems. This was a widely believed misconception that was not correct. Both men and women are affected by infertility. About half of all couples seeking infertility treatment have male factor difficulties.
MYTH #2: Age doesn't affect Men's fertility
False: You are incorrect if you assume that only women over the age of 35 deal with infertility. However, the fact is that man sperm does decrease with age. The average time for having a baby if a guy under the age of 25 is just over four and a half months. If a man is over 45, the time increases by a factor of five.
MYTH #3: Men don't have a biological clock.
False: Men have been generally omitted from the discussion of the "ticking biological clock" due to their ability to produce new sperm on a daily basis. However, as men age, the male reproductive organs involved in sperm production grow slower and less efficient, resulting in decreasing sperm count as well as genetic defects.
MYTH #4: Oral-Genital Stimulation does not result in the transmission of a STI
False: Sexually Transmitted infection (STI) is an infection spreads during intercourse. Although it is not always obvious, it is important to protect you and your partner as something serious can happen.
You can get STI from any type of intercourse whether is vaginal, oral by any inmate contact. However, using protection can lower the risk of getting transmitted by STI.
MYTH #5: Smoking doesn't affect fertility
False: Smoking always impacts differently on the human body and has several significant effects on fertility in both male and female partners. Smoking results in a faster decline of ovarian reserve for women, increases the risk of pregnancy and lowers the chance of a successful outcome with fertility treatments. So, it's one lifestyle change to consider if you're trying to conceive a baby.
MYTH #6: Stress cause infertility
False: There is no doubt that couples will experience stress at some point in their lives. While it is likely that infertility will cause stress, it is unlikely that stress will cause infertility. High levels of stress may certainly make it more difficult for couples to conceive. Science, however, does not support that claim.
(Dr. Prashant. S. Joshi, Consultant – Reproductive Medicine & Medical Director, Milann Fertility Hospital, Indiranagar, Bangalore)
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
