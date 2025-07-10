Home »  Women's Health »  Bowl Issues During Periods? These Tips Can Help

Bowl Issues During Periods? These Tips Can Help

Keep reading as we outline a list of tips that can help minimise bowel issues one might experience during their periods.
  By: Manya Singh  Updated: Jul 10, 2025 11:51 IST
2-Min Read
Bowl Issues During Periods? These Tips Can Help

Follow these tips today to overcome bowel issues during periods

Bowel issues during periods are quite common due to hormonal changes, especially fluctuating levels of prostaglandins and progesterone. These hormones can affect digestion and bowel movement patterns, leading to symptoms like diarrhoea, constipation, bloating, or abdominal cramping. Prostaglandins can stimulate muscle contractions in the intestines, resulting in looser stools, while a drop in progesterone may slow digestion, causing constipation. While these symptoms are usually harmless, they can be uncomfortable. Fortunately, some simple dietary and lifestyle tips can help ease bowel-related issues during menstruation. In this article, we outline a list of tips that can help minimise bowel issues one might experience during their periods.

10 Tips that can help manage bowel issues during periods



1. Stay hydrated



Drinking plenty of water helps prevent constipation and supports healthy digestion. It can also reduce bloating by flushing out excess sodium and aiding smooth bowel movement.

2. Eat high-fibre foods

Fibre-rich foods like oats, whole grains, fruits, and vegetables can help regulate your bowel movements. Soluble fibre eases diarrhoea by absorbing excess water, while insoluble fibre combats constipation.

3. Limit caffeine and sugary drinks

Caffeine can stimulate the bowels too much, worsening diarrhoea, while sugary drinks can cause bloating and gas. Reducing these during your period can help stabilise your digestion.

4. Avoid dairy if you're sensitive

Some people become temporarily more lactose intolerant during their period. If dairy makes you gassy or bloated, consider skipping it to ease bowel discomfort.

5. Add probiotics to your diet

Foods like yogurt, kefir, or fermented vegetables support healthy gut bacteria, which can help balance digestion and reduce cramping or irregular bowel habits.

6. Stay physically active

Gentle exercise, like walking or yoga, stimulates digestion and reduces bloating and constipation. It also helps with overall period pain and mood regulation.

7. Eat smaller, frequent meals

Instead of heavy meals, try eating lighter meals more often. This helps your digestive system cope better and can prevent bloating or sudden bowel urgency.

8. Avoid greasy and spicy foods

These can irritate the stomach and speed up digestion, increasing the chances of diarrhoea or stomach cramps. Stick to easily digestible meals during your period.

9. Use a heating pad

A warm compress or heating pad not only relieves cramps but can also relax your intestinal muscles, easing bowel movements and abdominal discomfort.

10. Track your symptoms

Keep a journal of your bowel habits and diet during your cycle. This can help you identify patterns or food triggers and make it easier to adjust your routine accordingly.

Follow these tips today to overcome bowel issues during periods.


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

