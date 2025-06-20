Home »  Women's Health »  Bone Health During Menopause: 7 Foods That Can Help Lower Osteoporosis Risk

Bone Health During Menopause: 7 Foods That Can Help Lower Osteoporosis Risk

Vitamin D is one of the essential nutrients that women need during menopause. It helps the body absorb calcium, which is vital for maintaining healthy bone.

In menopausal women estrogen levels decline drastically

Menopause is a normal part of ageing in women which marks the end of menstrual cycle. During menopause, the body experiences a significant hormonal shift which can cause several unpleasant symptoms like hot flashes, vaginal dryness, sleep problems, brain fog and mood changes.

In menopausal women estrogen levels decline drastically. Estrogen plays a crucial role in maintaining bone density by inhibiting bone resorption (the process where bones are broken down). When estrogen levels drop, this balance is disrupted, leading to an increase in bone resorption and a decrease in bone formation, which can result in weaker bones and an increased risk of osteoporosis. Therefore, it is of utmost improtance for menopausal women to eat right for healthy bones.

Vitamin D for healthy bones



Vitamin D is one of the essential nutrients that women need during menopause. It helps the body absorb calcium, which is vital for maintaining healthy bone. It contributes to overall bone health and may help counteract some of the bone loss that occurs during menopause.

Best food sources of vitamin D and calcium



To reduce the risk of osteoporosis during menopause, women should focus on incorporating foods rich in calcium and vitamin D into their diets. Here are some food sources:

1. Calcium-rich foods:

  • Dairy products: milk, yogurt, cheese
  • Green vegetables: kale, broccoli, collard greens
  • Nuts and seeds
  • Dry figs
  • Ragi

2. Vitamin D sources:

  • Fatty fish: salmon, mackerel, sardines
  • Egg yolks
  • Sunlight exposure: while not a food source, natural sunlight helps the body produce its own vitamin D.

Additionally, foods rich in magnesium (like nuts and seeds) and vitamin K (found in leafy greens) can support bone health as well. Maintaining a balanced diet with these nutrients can significantly lower the risk of osteoporosis in women during menopause. Regular weight-bearing exercise and lifestyle modifications, such as avoiding smoking and limiting alcohol, can also promote overall health during menopause.


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

