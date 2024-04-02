Bloating & Other Unusual Signs Of Ovarian Cancer To Look Out For
Ovarian cancer is often called the "silent killer" because it can be difficult to detect in its early stages. However, there are some signs and symptoms that may indicate the presence of ovarian cancer, including bloating. In this article, we discuss some unusual signs of ovarian cancer you can look out for.
Here are 10 unusual signs of ovarian cancer:
1. Bloating
Persistent bloating that doesn't go away with usual remedies may indicate ovarian cancer. To deal with bloating, try to avoid foods that can cause gas and bloating, such as beans, carbonated drinks, and fried foods. Also, consider incorporating more fibre into your diet and staying hydrated.
2. Abdominal or pelvic pain
Constant or frequent pain in the abdomen or pelvis may be a sign of ovarian cancer. Over-the-counter pain relievers can help manage discomfort, but it's essential to see a doctor for a proper diagnosis.
3. Difficulty eating or feeling full quickly
If you experience a loss of appetite or feel full quickly, even after eating small meals, it could be a sign of ovarian cancer. Eat smaller, more frequent meals and avoid foods that are difficult to digest.
4. Urinary symptoms
Symptoms such as frequent urination or urgency may occur with ovarian cancer. To manage these symptoms, try to limit your intake of caffeine and alcohol, which can irritate the bladder. Also, practice pelvic floor exercises to strengthen the muscles that control urination.
5. Fatigue
Persistent fatigue or feeling unusually tired may be a sign of ovarian cancer. Make sure you're getting enough rest and prioritise activities that help you relax and recharge.
6. Indigestion or heartburn
Chronic indigestion or heartburn that doesn't improve with lifestyle changes may indicate ovarian cancer. Avoid spicy and acidic foods that can exacerbate these symptoms, and consider eating smaller, more frequent meals.
7. Back pain
Persistent back pain, especially in the lower back, may be a sign of ovarian cancer. Gentle stretching exercises, hot or cold packs, and over-the-counter pain relievers can help alleviate discomfort.
8. Changes in bowel habits
Changes in bowel habits, such as diarrhoea or constipation, may occur with ovarian cancer. Ensure you're consuming enough fibre and staying hydrated to regulate bowel movements. If symptoms persist, consult a healthcare professional.
9. Unexplained weight loss or gain
Significant and unexplained weight loss or gain should be evaluated by a doctor, as it can be a sign of various health issues, including ovarian cancer. Maintain a balanced diet and regular exercise routine to support overall health.
10. Changes in menstrual cycle
Any changes in menstrual patterns, such as heavier or irregular periods, should be discussed with a healthcare provider, especially if they are accompanied by other symptoms mentioned above.
It's important to note that these symptoms can be caused by many other conditions besides ovarian cancer. However, if you experience any of these signs persistently or have concerns about your health, it's crucial to see a healthcare professional for an accurate diagnosis and appropriate treatment. Early detection is key to improving outcomes for ovarian cancer.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
