Home »  Women's Health »  Benefits Of Weight Training For Women

Benefits Of Weight Training For Women

Below we share the many benefits of weight training for women.
  By: Manya Singh  Updated: Apr 11, 2024 02:05 IST
3-Min Read
Benefits Of Weight Training For Women

Weight training has been shown to have positive effects on mental health

Weight training, also known as resistance training or strength training, is a type of physical activity that involves using resistance to induce muscular contractions and build strength, endurance, and muscle mass. This can be achieved using various equipment such as dumbbells, barbells, resistance bands, or weight machines, as well as bodyweight exercises like push-ups, squats, and lunges.

Weight training is indeed very beneficial for women. While there was once a misconception that weight training would make women bulky or masculine-looking, this is simply not true. Instead, weight training offers numerous benefits for women of all ages and fitness levels. Keep reading as we share the many benefits of weight training for women.

Health benefits women can achieve from weight training:



1. Increased muscle mass

Weight training stimulates muscle growth through a process called muscle protein synthesis. This increase in muscle mass helps boost metabolism, leading to more calories burned at rest.



2. Improved bone density

Weight-bearing exercises like weight training stimulate bone formation and help maintain bone density. This is crucial for preventing osteoporosis and reducing the risk of fractures.

3. Enhanced metabolism

Muscle is more metabolically active than fat tissue, so increasing muscle mass through weight training can lead to a higher resting metabolic rate. This means the body burns more calories even when at rest, aiding in weight management.

4. Better body composition

Weight training helps reduce body fat while simultaneously increasing muscle mass. This results in a more toned and defined physique, improving overall body composition.

5. Increased strength and power

Weight training improves muscle strength and power by increasing muscle fibre size and enhancing neuromuscular coordination. This translates to better performance in daily activities and reduced risk of injury.

6. Improved joint health

Proper weight training strengthens the muscles around joints, providing better support and stability. This can help alleviate joint pain and reduce the risk of injuries, especially in areas prone to issues like the knees and lower back.

7. Enhanced cardiovascular health

While weight training primarily focuses on building strength, it also offers cardiovascular benefits. Performing weightlifting exercises at a moderate to high intensity can elevate heart rate and improve cardiovascular fitness over time.

8. Reduced risk of chronic diseases

Regular weight training has been linked to a reduced risk of chronic diseases such as heart disease, diabetes, and certain cancers. This may be due to its ability to improve metabolic health, reduce inflammation, and enhance overall fitness levels.

9. Better mental health

Weight training has been shown to have positive effects on mental health by reducing symptoms of anxiety and depression, improving mood, and enhancing self-esteem and body image.

10. Enhanced quality of life

Ultimately, the combination of physical benefits such as increased strength, improved body composition, and better overall health contributes to a higher quality of life. Weight training allows women to maintain independence as they age and engage in activities they enjoy with greater ease.

Each of these benefits contributes to an overall improvement in health and well-being, making weight training a valuable component of a balanced fitness routine for women.


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
7 Blood Thinning Foods For Healthy Heart
How To Take Care Of Mental Health?
Benefits Of Aerial Yoga
Tips To Avoid Conjunctivitis
8 Yoga Poses For Kids To Help Increase Height
Must Try Tips To Build Stamina
Lemon: A Multipurpose Starter Pack
Yoga Asanas To Release Negative Thoughts
Ways To Deal With Anxiety
Tips To Avoid Monsoon Illness

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored sponsored

Health Supplements By Reckonsoft

 

................... Advertisement ...................

Home Remedies

Top 5 Home Remedies For Mosquito Bites You Must Try This Monsoon
Top 5 Home Remedies For Mosquito Bites You Must Try This Monsoon

FAQ

Read More»

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Hepatitis Infections Lead To Chronic Liver Diseases; Follow These Preventive Tips

Tomato Flu: Symptoms, Causes And Everything We Know So Far

Mother's Day 2022: Mothers - A Boon From God

Countries In WHO South-East Asia Region Renew Commitment To Eliminate Malaria By 2030

Elimination Of Lymphatic Filariasis: Here's How Karnataka Health Officials Are Ensuring Lymphatic Filariasis Doesn't Spread

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

--------------------------------Advertisement---------------------------------- -
Trending Diseases