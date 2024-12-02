Benefits Of Cinnamon In Reducing Cardiovascular Diseases For Women With PCOS
Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) is a prevalent hormonal condition impacting numerous women, resulting in irregular menstrual cycles, insulin resistance, and an increased risk of cardiovascular diseases (CVD). Women with PCOS are especially at risk of heart problems due to hormonal imbalances, obesity, and ongoing inflammation. Incorporating natural treatments such as cinnamon into their meals can help in reducing these risks. Cinnamon, a versatile spice, offers various health benefits, especially for women with PCOS, due to its capacity to enhance insulin sensitivity and lower inflammation. This article explores how cinnamon can aid in reducing the risk of cardiovascular diseases and why it should be part of a PCOS-friendly diet.
How cinnamon helps reduce cardiovascular diseases in women with PCOS
Cinnamon has gained recognition for its powerful medicinal properties, particularly for women with PCOS, who face a heightened risk of cardiovascular diseases. Here are five ways cinnamon supports heart health:
1. Improves insulin sensitivity
Cinnamon enhances insulin sensitivity, which is a critical factor for women with PCOS, as they are prone to insulin resistance. A better insulin regulation can reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular complications. Even including a teaspoon of cinnamon daily in your meals or beverages can help maintain blood sugar levels and protect the heart.
2. Lowers cholesterol levels
Cinnamon can help reduce bad cholesterol (LDL) and triglycerides while raising good cholesterol (HDL). Elevated cholesterol levels are common in women with PCOS which increases the risk of heart diseases. Adding a splash of cinnamon in breakfast cereals or smoothies can help mitigate cholesterol naturally.
3. Reduces inflammation
Chronic inflammation is a significant factor which has linked PCOS to cardiovascular diseases. Since cinnamon contains powerful anti-inflammatory compounds, it can lower markers of inflammation like C-reactive protein (CRP). And warm cup of cinnamon tea daily will be able to help combat inflammation effectively.
4. Regulates blood pressure
Hypertension is another common concern among women with PCOS. Cinnamon has proven to lower systolic and diastolic blood pressure, helping reduce stress on the cardiovascular system. Sprinkling cinnamon on meals contribute to better blood pressure management in women.
5. Antioxidant properties
Cinnamon is rich in antioxidants like polyphenols, it can combat oxidative stress, a condition common in women with PCOS that can accelerate cardiovascular risks. Incorporating cinnamon into your diet provides benefits to the heart and blood vessels.
Benefits of cinnamon for reducing cardiovascular diseases in women with PCOS
Cinnamon is not just a flavourful addition to meals; it is also a health powerhouse. Here are five key benefits of cinnamon for reducing cardiovascular risks.
1. Balances hormones
Hormonal imbalances in PCOS can exacerbate cardiovascular risks. Cinnamon helps regulate hormones, indirectly improving heart health.
2. Supports weight management
Cinnamon's ability to stabilise blood sugar helps prevent weight gain, a common factor contributing to cardiovascular diseases in PCOS.
3. Enhances lipid metabolism
By improving lipid profiles, cinnamon minimises plaque build-up in arteries, promoting better circulation.
4. Reduces clotting risk
The spice has mild anticoagulant properties, lowering the chances of dangerous blood clots.
5. Boosts heart-friendly meals
Its versatility makes it easy to include in a heart-healthy diet, complementing other nutritious foods.
Women with PCOS face a higher risk of cardiovascular diseases due to factors like insulin resistance, chronic inflammation, and hormonal imbalances. Extra care is essential to manage these risks effectively. Cinnamon, with its remarkable health benefits, serves as a natural and effective remedy to improve heart health. By incorporating cinnamon into their diets, women with PCOS can take proactive steps to protect their cardiovascular well-being, reduce health complications, and maintain a balanced lifestyle.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
