Women's Health »  You Must Include These Three Food Items In Your Diet Which Can Help Deal With Hot Flashes

You Must Include These Three Food Items In Your Diet Which Can Help Deal With Hot Flashes

These three forgotten food items can help you during the phase of your life where you experience hot flashes.

  By: DoctorNDTV    Edited By:  NDTV Health Desk Updated: Mar 24, 2022 10:08 IST
4-Min Read
You Must Include These Three Food Items In Your Diet Which Can Help Deal With Hot Flashes

Rujuta adds that banana chips are healthy to satiate your salt cravings.

Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar has shared a special video to discuss the three forgotten food items that can help you beat hot flashes - a condition faced by women who are experiencing menopause. If you are having hot flashes, the body starts sweating. Even when the air conditioner is on. Well, it's not just sweat, you will experience skin pigmentation, loss of hair among other things. In a way the body gets out of control, you can keep your actions in check. So to help make things better, Rujuta is here to talk about three forgotten food items that can help you during this phase. 

1) Coconut burfi (nariyal ki barfi)

These are traditional sweets made using coconut. Everyone across India savours this. Rujuta states that you can have it at around 11 am in the morning or even post-lunch at around 4 pm. Now, why should you eat this? The nutritionist adds that coconut contains medium-chain triglycerides (MCTs). These are the essential fatty acids that actually give you the stamina to get on with life. The other quality of this sweet is that it's rich in lauric acid that helps you feel calm down and makes you feel nourished. Besides this, it also helps in keeping your sugar cravings at bay.


2) Local vegetable chutney with til

Rujuta says that it's a special chutney prepared in many Indian households. This chutney is specifically prepared with the peel of ridge gourd and a whole lot of til. Typically, til is relished more during winters however, the only way to continue having it even after that is by eating it through hyper-local vegetables and the traditional chutney recipes. This chutney introduces good bacteria to your system. Til is also loaded with calcium so it's good for your bones. This food item also has the capacity to tackle skin problems like hyperpigmentation or acne. It's good for the stomach and helps you keep gas, bloating and acidity at bay.

3) Raw banana chips

Rujuta adds that banana chips are healthy to satiate your salt cravings. They carry micronutrients that are beneficial for your body. It also carries vitamin B6 which helps your mind and nerves calm down and feel better.   

Take a look:

So, try to include these three important food items into your diet if you want to deal with the hot flashes effectively.


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

