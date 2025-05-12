7 Nutritional Tips For Mothers: A Guide To Lifelong Wellness
As we celebrate Mother's Day, it's important to shift focus from just gifting appreciation to giving back through awareness. Mothers often prioritise their family's health over their own, silently pushing their well-being to the background. However, the long-term health of mothers, especially those juggling work, home, and ageing, hinges on consistent nutritional care. From strengthening bones to improving energy levels and immunity, the right diet plays a crucial role. The World Health Organisation (WHO) also stresses that balanced nutrition is the foundation for preventing chronic diseases in women. Here's a simple guide to lifelong wellness, nutritional tips every mother deserves to live by.
Why nutrition is non-negotiable for mothers
A mother's body undergoes unique challenges, postpartum recovery, hormonal shifts, and age-related changes. Nutrition supports physical health, mental balance, and stamina. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) recommends that adult women, especially mothers, require slightly higher levels of calcium, iron, and quality protein daily to maintain optimal health. Let's look at the key nutritional practices every mother should adopt.
1. Prioritise protein with every meal
Women often consume less protein than needed. Include plant and animal sources like lentils, paneer, eggs, tofu, curd, and lean meats. Protein repairs tissues, supports metabolism, and keeps energy levels stable throughout a hectic day.
2. Add calcium-rich foods for bone strength
After 30, bone density begins to decline, making calcium essential. Incorporate dairy, ragi, sesame seeds, almonds, and leafy greens. The National Osteoporosis Foundation states that women are at higher risk of bone fractures post-menopause, calcium and vitamin D can help prevent this.
3. Boost iron intake to prevent fatigue
Iron deficiency anaemia is common in Indian women. Include sources like beetroot, dates, jaggery, spinach, legumes, and fortified cereals. Pair them with vitamin C-rich fruits like amla or oranges to enhance absorption.
4. Don't skip healthy fats
Good fats help with hormone regulation and brain function. Add nuts, seeds, ghee in moderation, avocados, and fish like salmon to the diet. According to the American Heart Association, omega-3 fatty acids also support heart health, a key concern for women above 40.
5. Stay hydrated, not just with water
Many mothers forget to hydrate adequately. Besides water, include buttermilk, coconut water, herbal teas, or lemon-infused water. Hydration aids digestion, detoxifies the body, and improves skin health.
6. Eat colourful fruits and vegetables daily
A variety of fruits and vegetables ensures a mix of antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals. These help boost immunity, reduce inflammation, and promote skin and eye health. The WHO recommends five servings of fruits and vegetables per day to lower disease risk.
7. Practise mindful eating, even in busy hours
Don't just eat while multitasking. Sit down, chew slowly, and savour your food. Mindful eating helps prevent overeating, improves digestion, and builds a better relationship with food, something mothers can also model for their children.
On this Mother's Day, encourage the women in your life to prioritise themselves, starting with nutrition. A well-fed body leads to a well-balanced mind and heart. These simple nutritional shifts can make a lifetime of difference. Remember, a healthy mother shapes a healthy home, nourishing herself is not a luxury, but a necessity worth celebrating every day.
