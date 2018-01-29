5 Yoga Poses For Naturally Firm And Healthy Breasts
Sagging breasts are extremely unattractive! Here's how you can get them back in shape with the help of yoga.
For perfectly shaped breasts, practice these yoga poses
HIGHLIGHTS
- Yoga has two-fold benefits when it comes to getting a better breast shape
- Vrikshasana can help your in firming the loose muscles of your breasts
- Yoga improves volume of your lungs making you feel strong and confident
Let's face it, sagging breasts are unattractive! Name one person who would love sagging and lose breasts, instead every woman to look for ways to ensure that they are firm always. Push-up bras, breast implants, breast massage with all sorts of essential oils and what not, there are a plethora of ways to achieve this target, but one technique has not been explored enough. Yoga has two-fold benefits when it comes to giving you a better breast shape. Not only does it prevent them from sagging, it improves the volume of your lungs making you feel strong and confident!
So yes, yoga strengthens your internal to give you a healthier external!
Take a look at the top 5 tried and tested yoga poses for firm and healthier breasts in no time.
1. Bhujangasana (cobra pose)
Now that you have read so much about the benefits of bhujangasana for your skin and body, here's another benefit you can add to the list. It works well by increasing the lung volume, strengthening the abdominal muscles and providing support to your chest. Lie down on your chest and inhale deeply, now slow get up with the help of your arms and rest body weight on your arms. Lift your head up, and slowly exhale and come back to the starting position. Try to increase your time of holding on to the pose.
2. Vrikshasana (tree pose)
Tall and strong as a tree, this pose can help your in firming the loose muscles of your breasts and bringing them back in shape. All you need to do is give it a good stretch and hold on to the posture for as long as possible. Stand straight, raise your arms above your head and clasp them together, namaskar pose. Now raise your left leg and rest it on your right inner thigh, rest your entire body weight on the right leg. Now stretch your arms upwards and keep breathing. Hold this for 30 seconds and repeat the same with the other leg.
3. Dhanurasana (bow pose)
Besides bringing your breasts back in shape, this one can help you get rid of backache too. Lie down on your stomach and exhale all the air from your lungs. Now bend your knees, behind you and slowly bring them close to your head. Hold your ankles and slowly breathe out. Try to pull your legs with arms as much as possible. Balance on your stomach and try to hold this posture for 30 seconds.
4. Plank
This one is a part of the sun salutation series. Lie down on your stomach. Now try to balance your body on your arms and toes. Keep in mind that you need to balance your body weight equally on arms and toes. Keep your body straight, both knees and the spine too. This pose and a few more cardio exercises, and that's all you need to get your breasts back in shape.
5. Virabhadrasana (warrior pose)
This one will help you stretch your thorax and make it elastic, promoting strength at the same time. Stand with your feet apart, parallel to each other. Now turn your left foot to the left side and right foot inside. Slowly exhale and bend your left knee. Raise both your hands, parallel to the ground and turn your head to the left side and look at your wrist. Now repeat this 7-10 times and practice the same on the right side.
