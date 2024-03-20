World Oral Health Day 2024: Here's What Different Oral Health Issues Say About Your Health
World Oral Health Day 2024: Here are some of the signs and symptoms that may appear in the mouth, which could potentially indicate underlying health issues elsewhere in the body.
The theme for Oral Health Day 2024 is 'A happy mouth is a happy body.'
Our bodies are remarkably adept at communicating with us. They send out signals, often subtly, to let us know when something is amiss. One such area that frequently sends out these silent signals is our mouth. From swollen gums to persistent bad breath, these oral health signs often go unnoticed or ignored. From persistent bad breath hinting at digestive problems to swollen gums being a potential sign of diabetes, these silent signals are crucial indicators of our overall health.
1. Chronic Halitosis or Bad Breath: Persistent foul breath isn't just unpleasant; it can also be a sign of various health issues. This could range from gastrointestinal problems like gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), which causes stomach acid to flow back into the oesophagus; to respiratory issues such as sinusitis, an inflammation or swelling of the tissue lining the sinuses. Chronic halitosis could also point towards systemic diseases like hepatic or renal disorders, where the liver or kidneys are unable to effectively filter toxins from the blood.
2. Oral Sores or Ulcers: These painful sores can be linked to autoimmune disorders like lupus or Crohn's disease, where the body's immune system attacks healthy cells. They could also be a result of viral infections such as herpes simplex or indicative of nutritional deficiencies, for instance, vitamin B12 or iron deficiency, both of which are essential for healthy cell growth and function.
3. Xerostomia: More commonly known as dry mouth, xerostomia can be a side effect of certain drugs like antihistamines or antidepressants. It could also indicate metabolic disorders like diabetes, where high blood sugar levels can cause dehydration, or autoimmune diseases like Sjogren's syndrome, characterized by dry eyes and mouth. In some cases, it could simply be a case of dehydration, emphasizing the importance of regular fluid intake.
4. Gum Bleeding: While occasional gum bleeding can occur due to vigorous brushing or flossing, persistent bleeding could be an early indication of periodontal disease, a serious gum infection that damages gums and can destroy the jawbone. Alternatively, it could point towards a deficiency of vitamin C (scurvy) or hematological disorders affecting the body's ability to clot blood.
5. Alterations in Tongue Appearance: Changes in tongue colour or texture, such as a white layer (indicative of oral candidiasis, a fungal infection) or a smooth, red tongue (potentially indicating vitamin deficiency), can be associated with malnutrition, oral infections, or systemic ailments like diabetes or anaemia.
6. Jaw Discomfort or Clicking: This could indicate temporomandibular joint (TMJ) disorder, a condition affecting the joint that connects the jaw to the skull, or bruxism, a condition characterized by teeth grinding or clenching. It could also be a physical manifestation of psychological stress.
Maintaining a good oral health goes beyond mere aesthetics; it's about safeguarding our overall well-being. By paying attention to the silent signals of oral health, we can detect health issues early, manage them effectively, and lead a healthier life. Listed above are some of the instances, and it's always recommended to consult a healthcare provider for an appropriate diagnosis and management.
(Dr. Sagar Abichandani, Prosthodontist and Aesthetic Dentist, Celebrity Dentist for Miss India)
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.
