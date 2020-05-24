ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Teeth »  Top 5 Dental Myths You Should Stop Believing

Top 5 Dental Myths You Should Stop Believing

Dental myths: Your dental health affects your overall health. You should maintain good oral hygiene to stay fit. Apart from brushing there are various steps that might help. here are a few dental myths which you need to know for good oral health.
  By: DoctorNDTV  Updated: May 24, 2020 12:18 IST
2-Min Read
Top 5 Dental Myths You Should Stop Believing

Flossing is as important as brushing for better oral health

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Do not skip flossing after brushing
  2. Pay regular visits to your dentist
  3. Rinse your mouth after a meal

Maintaining good dental and oral health has become a basic necessity. Good dental or oral health consists of strong teeth, healthy gums, and preventing oneself from tooth decay, gum diseases, and taking care of the overall health of our mouth. Dental health is still a neglected issue and there are many myths around it. Here's a list of few dental myths you should stop believing.

Tops dental myths


RELATED STORIES
related

Better Oral Health, For Better Immunity: Know The Link

Oral health and immunity: The mouth is the main area that plays a significant role for your immune system, as it provides a perfect environment for the microbial colonies to thrive.

related

World Oral Health Day 2020: 5 Dental Secrets You Must Know To Keep Your Pearly Whites Healthy

World Oral Health Day 2020: You need to follow several steps other than brushing twice a day. Here are some dental tips which you musts follow to maintain your oral health.

1. Brushing in the morning is more important than after meals

However, the fact is brushing after meals is more important than brushing before. Brushing after meals is the key to good oral hygiene as it will clean your mouth immediately.

rhjf69ig

Brushing after meals is important for good oral health
Photo Credit: iStock

2. Brushing hard or using hard brush keep teeth clean and white

This is a very common myth which ruins the surfaces of teeth and leads to attrition. You should pay attention to your brushing technique: stroke from gums to teeth at least 20 times on each side. So, for upper teeth brush in downwards motion and for lower teeth in an upward motion, preferably with a soft brush.

3. Regular scaling will make your teeth weak

Regular scaling once in 6 months to 1 year only leads to good health and oral hygiene. It helps clean surfaces that otherwise cannot be cleaned with normal brushing. Scaling when done properly with proper technique will not harm teeth.

Also read: Why Dental Visits Are A Must For People Suffering From Diabetes

4. Oral health is not connected to your overall health

There is a correlation between your mouth and your body. Your oral health is connected to your overall health. Any bacterial infection in your mouth can enter the bloodstream and cause overall health issues especially heart disease, diabetes, cancer, and more.

5. You need to visit the dentist only in pain

It is an old saying that precaution is better than cure if a dental problem is diagnosed on time it can be really helpful in saving the tooth. Visit a dentist every 6 months for regular check-ups to catch the problem early so that the treatment is neither extensive nor expensive and there are far more chances for the tooth to be saved.

Also read: Dentist Shares Tips To Deal With Tooth Sensitivity You Can Follow Daily

(Inputs by Dr. Gunita Singh, Director at Dentem)

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
Insomnia: A Sleep Disorder You Must Not Ignore
Health Benefits Of Turmeric
Understanding Migraine: Know Everything Here
Effective Ways To Strengthen Your Immune System
Home Remedies For Common Cold And Cough
Ways To Fight Depression
Arthritis Pain: Know The Basics
Post-Pregnancy Weight Loss Plan
These Lifestyle Changes Can Reduce The Risk Of Type 2 Diabetes
Exercises To Relieve Back Pain

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored By Zydus
 Sponsored

Myths About The Side Effects Of Sugar Free That One Must Not Believe

 

Home Remedies

These Remedies Can Help Relieve Arthritis Pain Naturally
These Remedies Can Help Relieve Arthritis Pain Naturally

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Too Much Salt In Your Diet Can Weaken Your Immune System

Coronavirus: UN Chief Warns Of Losing COVID-19 War

Taking Hot Bath Daily Good For Your Heart

Post Lockdown, Rise In Mercury May Prevent Spread Of COVID-19 In India: Microbiologists

Eat Tofu Daily And Cut Your Heart Disease Risk; Know Other Health Benefits

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
Trending Diseases
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com