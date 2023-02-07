Oral Hygiene: 10 Best Practices & Tips For Healthy Teeth
Maintaining good dental health helps reduce the risk of infections, which promotes a healthy lifestyle.
Following a proper dental routine ensures your teeth stay clean, white and infection-free
For many years, it was believed that dental health has no bearing on general health but this concept has new definitions now. Research has shown that poor oral health can contribute to certain heart problems such as infective endocarditis, lung problems, and many other problems. There is a lot of evidence to prove a direct relationship between diabetes and gum diseases, and that both these diseases impact each other.
Lack of appropriate oral care also results in tooth decay, cavities, infections etc. which in turn affects one's day-to-day living and quality of life. Keeping a check on oral health helps keep the possibility of infections at bay, thus, contributing to a healthier lifestyle.
Our body has mechanisms which help us to recognize the health of our body parts. For example, whiteness of the teeth, pink and healthy-looking gums without bleeding when one flosses, good/neutral breath and insensitivity of teeth towards hot and cold, are signs of a healthy mouth and good oral hygiene.
Some essential tips to maintain a healthy mouth are:
1. A visit to a dentist every 6-8 months and keep up on the appointments.
2. Limit the consumption of foods and drinks with excessive amounts of sugar and maintain a healthy diet. Brush and floss at least 2 times a day and do not forget to clean your tongue!
3. Use of brushes with soft bristles and fluoride-based toothpaste are very helpful in keeping the teeth clean and promote a cavity-free environment of the mouth. Do replace your toothbrush every 3 months.
4. It is important to remember that an excessive amount of toothpaste will not clean your mouth any better, only a pea-sized amount of toothpaste is sufficient.
5. Rinse your mouth after every meal. Don't let the remains of your food stay in your teeth for long as they act as a substrate for the bacteria in your mouth which in turn produce acid which contributes to the rotting of your teeth.
6. Abstain from tobacco use in any form, whether cigarettes or chewable forms of tobacco.
7. Keep pointed objects away from your gums and teeth and only trust a professional whenever you need any dental procedure even if it is cleaning or scaling.
8. A healthy diet is very crucial in dental hygiene and there are a few pointers to be kept in mind when you think of improving your oral health. Prefer crunchy fruits and vegetables as they do not leave a high amount of residue in your teeth and chew your food to the maximum.
9. Mouthwash can also be used to remove any leftover food from the mouth.
10. Also, it is necessary to understand the type of toothbrush you buy and read about it carefully on the packet before you decide to buy it or switching to an electric toothbrush can be a one-time investment in the long run for better hygiene.
These small yet necessary steps are very essential for maintaining good oral health. In the era of information overload, misinformation also tends to find a room, so it is necessary to be well-versed about the oral problems and their solutions and to always consult a professional before deciding what is right for you.
Content By: Dr. Meena Jain, Professor and Head, Department of Public Health Dentistry, Manav Rachna Dental College, Faridabad
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
FEATURED VIDEO OF THE DAY
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.