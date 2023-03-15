Oral Health: The Complete Oral Care Routine Matters; Heres Why & How To Incorporate Mouthwash Into Your Routine
Oral hygiene habits, such as brushing twice a day and flossing is critical to maintaining good oral health. However, mouthwash also plays an essential role in keeping our mouths healthy.
Oral health refers to the well-being of our teeth, gums, and mouth in general. It is an essential part of our overall health and well-being. Good oral hygiene is critical to maintaining healthy teeth and gums, preventing bad breath, and reducing the risk of tooth decay, gum disease, and other oral health problems.
Poor oral health has been also linked to various health problems, including heart disease, diabetes, and respiratory infections. It is, therefore, important to maintain good oral health as part of our overall health and well-being.
Reasons Why Mouthwash is Necessary
Promotes Healthy Gums
Mouthwash can help promote healthy gums by reducing plaque and preventing gum disease. Gum disease is a prevalent oral health problem that can cause red, swollen, and bleeding gums. If left untreated, it can lead to tooth loss and other health problems.
Mouthwash can help reduce the risk of gum disease by killing the bacteria that cause it. Some mouthwashes contain antibacterial ingredients that can help fight gum disease and promote healthy gums.
Prevents Tooth cavity
Mouthwash that contain fluoride will also help in preventing cavities by strengthening enamel and making it more resistant to the action of acids. Acid is produced by bacteria in the mouth and can erode the enamel on our teeth, leading to cavities and tooth decay.
Freshens Breath
Mouthwash is an excellent way to freshen the breath and maintain good oral hygiene. Bad breath, also known as halitosis, can be caused by poor oral hygiene, gum disease, and other health problems.
Mouthwash can help reduce bad breath by killing the bacteria that cause it. It can also help mask the odor of bad breath temporarily.
Provides complete cleaning
Brushing only reaches 25% of the mouth. Rinsing with a mouthwash will ensure the germs in the rest of mouth are removed thus helping in complete cleansing.
Even people who clean and floss regularly are likely to have 1,000–100,000 bacteria on each tooth surface. In actuality, after brushing, a layer of protein, saliva, and germs forms on the tooth's surface. In order to reach the surfaces of the teeth, the tongue, the gums, and the lining of the lips and cheeks, mouthwash is crucial. These are the challenging regions that toothbrushes and floss can't get to.
Enhances Overall Oral Health
Mouthwash can help enhance overall oral health by promoting healthy teeth and gums, preventing bad breath, and reducing the risk of oral health problems. It is a oral hygiene product that must be used in conjunction with brushing and flossing to maintain good oral hygiene.
In conclusion, good oral hygiene is critical to maintaining overall health and well-being. Brushing, flossing, and rinsing with a mouthwash are essential habits to maintain healthy teeth and gums and promoting overall oral health. Using mouthwash regularly can help prevent oral health problems, freshen breath, and enhance overall oral health.
