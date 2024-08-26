Home »  Teeth »  Oral Health: Itchy Gums? Here Are The Most Common Causes

Oral Health: Itchy Gums? Here Are The Most Common Causes

Below we discuss the most common causes behind itchy gums.
  By: Manya Singh  Updated: Aug 26, 2024 08:15 IST
3-Min Read
Oral Health: Itchy Gums? Here Are The Most Common Causes

Bruxism can lead to irritated and itchy gums due to the pressure and friction

Itchy gums refer to a sensation of irritation or tingling in the gum tissue, often signalling an underlying issue with oral health. This discomfort can arise from various causes, such as poor oral hygiene, which leads to plaque buildup and gum inflammation (gingivitis), or allergic reactions to certain foods, dental products, etc. Each of these causes affects the gums differently, leading to inflammation, dryness, or direct irritation, which triggers the itchy sensation. Understanding the specific reason behind itchy gums is crucial for addressing the issue effectively and maintaining good oral health. In this article, we discuss the most common causes behind itchy gums.

Itchy gums can often signal underlying dental or health issues:



RELATED STORIES
related

Dental Health: Follow These Tips Regularly To Ensure Good Gum Health

Below we examine numerous actions one can take to boost gum health and even reverse gum disease.

related

Oral Health - A Window To Your Overall Health

Research has shown that oral diseases are one of the most prevalent ailments the world over and is an indicator of your overall health and wellbeing.

1. Gingivitis



Gingivitis is the early stage of gum disease caused by plaque buildup on the teeth and gums. Plaque, a sticky film of bacteria, irritates the gums, leading to inflammation, redness, and itchiness. If left untreated, gingivitis can progress to more severe gum disease.

2. Allergic reactions

Allergic reactions to certain foods, dental products, or materials like latex in dental gloves can cause itchy gums. The immune system reacts to these allergens, leading to irritation and discomfort in the gums. Identifying and avoiding the allergen is the primary way to prevent itchy gums.

3. Hormonal changes

Hormonal fluctuations, particularly during puberty, menstruation, pregnancy, or menopause, can affect gum tissue, making it more sensitive and prone to itching. This is because hormones can increase blood flow to the gums, leading to swelling and irritation.

4. Dry mouth

Dry mouth occurs when there is insufficient saliva production, which can lead to itchy gums. Saliva helps to cleanse the mouth and neutralise acids produced by bacteria. When saliva is lacking, bacteria can proliferate, leading to irritation and discomfort in the gums.

5. Poor oral hygiene

Neglecting oral hygiene can result in the accumulation of plaque and tartar on the teeth and gums, leading to irritation, inflammation, and itchiness. Poor hygiene practices allow bacteria to thrive, increasing the risk of gum disease.

6. Teething

Teething in infants and toddlers can cause itchy gums as the new teeth push through the gum tissue. This process is often accompanied by discomfort, swelling, and itching. To soothe itchy gums in teething children, offer them a teething ring or a clean, cold washcloth to chew on.

7. Oral infections

Oral infections, such as thrush (a fungal infection caused by Candida yeast) or viral infections like herpes, can lead to itchy gums. These infections cause inflammation and irritation of the gum tissue. Treatment depends on the type of infection.

8. Bruxism

Bruxism, or teeth grinding, can lead to irritated and itchy gums due to the pressure and friction caused by the grinding motion. This condition often occurs during sleep and can also result in jaw pain and tooth sensitivity.

9. Orthodontic devices

Braces, retainers, or other orthodontic devices can cause friction against the gum tissue, leading to irritation and itchiness. This discomfort is often temporary as the gums adjust to the new device.

10. Tobacco use

Tobacco products, including cigarettes and smokeless tobacco, can irritate the gums and lead to inflammation and itchiness. The harmful chemicals in tobacco weaken the immune system, making it harder for the gums to fight off infections and heal from irritation.

Itchy gums can be caused by a variety of factors, ranging from poor oral hygiene and infections to allergic reactions and hormonal changes.


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
Summer Foods For Strong Immunity
7 Blood Thinning Foods For Healthy Heart
How To Take Care Of Mental Health?
Benefits Of Aerial Yoga
Tips To Avoid Conjunctivitis
8 Yoga Poses For Kids To Help Increase Height
Must Try Tips To Build Stamina
Lemon: A Multipurpose Starter Pack
Yoga Asanas To Release Negative Thoughts
Ways To Deal With Anxiety

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Home Remedies

Top 5 Home Remedies For Mosquito Bites You Must Try This Monsoon
Top 5 Home Remedies For Mosquito Bites You Must Try This Monsoon

FAQ

Read More»

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Hepatitis Infections Lead To Chronic Liver Diseases; Follow These Preventive Tips

Tomato Flu: Symptoms, Causes And Everything We Know So Far

Mother's Day 2022: Mothers - A Boon From God

Countries In WHO South-East Asia Region Renew Commitment To Eliminate Malaria By 2030

Elimination Of Lymphatic Filariasis: Here's How Karnataka Health Officials Are Ensuring Lymphatic Filariasis Doesn't Spread

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

--------------------------------Advertisement---------------------------------- -
Trending Diseases