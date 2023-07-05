Oral Health: Here Are 8 Things You Shouldn't Do If You Want Clean White Teeth
Maintaining clean white teeth requires avoiding detrimental habits, here are some of them.
Along with good oral hygiene, you must avoid these practices for better dental health
Having clean white teeth is not only aesthetically pleasing but also contributes to overall oral health. There are various oral hygiene tips that can help you manage your dental health. However, there are also certain habits that one should avoid to maintain a bright and healthy smile. Continue reading as we discuss habits and practices you should avoid
Here are 8 things you shouldn't do if you want clean white teeth:
1. Smoking
Smoking not only stains teeth with a yellowish tint but also leads to serious oral health issues. The chemicals found in cigarettes can harm tooth enamel, contribute to gum disease, and increase the risk of oral cancer.
2. Consuming certain foods and beverages
Foods and beverages that are highly pigmented, acidic, or sugary can stain and erode tooth enamel. This includes coffee, tea, red wine, dark sodas, berries, soy sauce, and balsamic vinegar. While it may not be practical to completely avoid these items, it is recommended to consume them in moderation and rinse your mouth thoroughly afterward.
3. Poor oral hygiene
Neglecting proper oral hygiene practices can lead to a buildup of plaque and tartar, which can cause teeth to become discoloured. Brushing your teeth at least twice a day, flossing daily, and visiting your dentist regularly for cleanings can help prevent stains and maintain a white smile.
4. Not using a straw
When consuming dark-coloured or acidic beverages, using a straw can help minimise contact with your teeth. This reduces the chances of staining and enamel erosion. Hence, you are encouraged to use straws when consuming acidic or sugary beverages.
5. Overuse of whitening products
While teeth whitening products can help remove stains and brighten your smile, excessive use or misuse can have negative effects. Overusing whitening strips or gels can lead to tooth sensitivity, enamel damage, and even a bluish hue on the gums. It is crucial to follow the instructions provided and consult a dentist if you have any concerns.
6. Brushing too aggressively
Brushing your teeth vigorously with abrasive toothpaste can damage enamel and cause gum recession, leading to a yellowish appearance. It is advised to use a soft-bristled toothbrush and gentle circular motions to avoid these issues.
7. Grinding or clenching teeth
Bruxism, a condition characterised by grinding or clenching teeth, can cause enamel erosion, chipping, and discolouration. Wearing a custom-made mouthguard at night, managing stress levels, and avoiding chewing on hard objects can help prevent these habits.
8. Neglecting oral health when sick
During illness, it is essential not to neglect oral hygiene. Certain medications or illnesses can cause dry mouth, which increases the risk of tooth decay and discolouration. Staying hydrated, maintaining regular oral hygiene, and consulting with a dentist can help manage these effects.
By abstaining from smoking, limiting consumption of staining foods and beverages, practicing good oral hygiene, using straws when necessary, using whitening products correctly, brushing gently, managing teeth grinding, and taking care of oral health while sick, you can achieve and maintain a bright and healthy smile.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
