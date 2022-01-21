Worried About Your Kids Oral Hygiene? Nmami Agarwal Has The Right Solution For You
Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal discusses four effective tips to keep your kids oral health in check.
Oral hygiene and health is as important as any other aspect of health
Oral health is as important as any other aspect of health and it's better to know that right from childhood. If you don't follow proper oral hygiene, you may end up having cavities, gum diseases and other dental issues. Talking about kids, they don't really realise the importance of oral healthcare but it's the duty of the parents to take care of their children and make sure that they develop good habits. But how to do it? For this, nutritionist Nmami Agarwal shares four simple yet effective tips if you are worried about your child's oral health.
Nmami Agarwal shared the following four simple steps:
1) Good hygiene practises
Encourage your children to follow good hygiene practices. Tell them to brush properly and not only in the front but also at the back. Advise them to brush for 2-3 minutes. Make sure the kids brush twice a day including morning and before sleeping.
2) Be a good role model
Remember, children follow their parents. So, it's your duty to be a good role model. Through your actions, you can show them and tell them the importance of oral hygiene practices. If you follow good oral hygiene, your child is automatically going to follow the same.
3) Visit a dentist
It is advisable to visit a dentist, once a year, to avoid any sort of oral problems. It could be cavities or gum disease, you never know.
4) Avoid sugary food
It is good to stay away from sugary food items, juices or candies especially the sticky and the gummy candies. This is because they stick to the enamel and then lead to a cavity. Just in case, if your kids are still having those kinds of food items, then make sure they rinse the mouth thoroughly. The same goes for liquid-sweetened medicines as well.
So, follow these 4 simple steps for a bright and cavity-free smile on your child's face, added Nmami Agarwal.
Take a look:
Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal often talks about various health-related topics and provides effective tips.
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.