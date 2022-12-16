Here's Your Guide To A Good Oral Hygiene
Healthy teeth require a lifetime of maintenance. Even if you've been told you have lovely teeth, it's still important to care for them properly every day to avoid issues. This entails using the appropriate oral care products and paying attention to your regular routine.
Follow these tips to improve your oral hygiene:
1. Brush properly
Just as crucial as cleaning your teeth every day is how you brush. Brushing your teeth improperly is almost as terrible as not brushing them at all. Take your time and remove plaque by gently circling your teeth with the toothbrush. Plaque left behind can harden, causing calculus to form and gingivitis.
2. Brush your teeth twice daily
It's no surprise that brushing your teeth at least two times a day is generally advised. However, a lot of us still skip cleaning our teeth before we sleep. However, brushing your teeth before night removes plaque and bacteria that have accumulated throughout the day.
3. Focus on interdental care
Plaque and bacteria that are not accessible with teeth brushing alone are removed by interdental cleaning. Plaque can accumulate since you are losing more than one-third of your enamel surface if you don't consistently clean in between your teeth. To make sure that plaque doesn't have a chance to turn into tartar, clean in between the teeth at least once a day using dental floss, tape, interdental brushes, or an automatic water flosser.
4. Stop smoking
Smoking weakens the immune system of the body, making it more challenging for the body to recover tissues, such as those in the mouth. Smokers may experience sluggish healing following dental work. Smoking alters the way the mouth looks by causing the teeth and tongue to yellow and can make the breath smell terrible.
5. Always rinse after sugar consumption
Sugar is a food source for harmful oral microorganisms. You can decrease the number of bacteria in your saliva by consuming less sugar. If you must consume sugary meals, attempt to limit your intake to mealtimes and avoid brushing right after.
6. Add mouthwash to your dental routine
According to research, some mouthwashes are good for your teeth. For instance, a review discovered that mouthwash containing the antibacterial component chlorhexidine helped manage plaque and gingivitis. A meta-analysis found that certain essential oil-infused mouthwashes are also efficient. While mouthwash cannot replace brushing and flossing, it can support these habits.
7. Visit a dentist timely
Every six months, people should have a checkup at the dentist, according to experts. A dentist will clean your teeth and get rid of tartar and plaque during a standard dental checkup. The dentist will look for visible indications of oral health problems such as mouth cancer, gum disease, cavities, and other conditions. Additionally, they could occasionally use oral X-rays to look for cavities.
Keep these points in mind if you want to improve your dental health and hygiene.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
