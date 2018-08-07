ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Teeth »  For Better Oral Health Stick To Whole Grain Carbs: Know The Benefits

For Better Oral Health Stick To Whole Grain Carbs: Know The Benefits

One should stick to whole grain carbohydrates and avoid processed ones for better oral health. Here's why.
  By: ANI | Updated: Aug 7, 2018 04:09 IST
1-Min Read
For Better Oral Health Stick To Whole Grain Carbs: Know The Benefits

Sticking to carbohydrates can improve oral health

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. One should stick to whole grain carbohydrates for better oral health
  2. Processed carbs do not have the same effect
  3. More processed forms of starch increases the risk of cavities

One should stick to whole grain carbohydrates and avoid processed ones for better oral health, a recent study has found. An examination of research on oral health, commissioned by the World Health Organisation found that whole grain carbohydrates help improve oral health. Although the researchers found no association between the total amount of starch eaten and tooth decay, they did find that more processed forms of starch increased the risk of cavities. This is because they can be broken down into sugars in the mouth, by amylase found in saliva.

Further findings, although based on very few available studies and weaker data, suggested a lower risk of oral cancer from consuming whole grain starches, and that whole grains may also offer protection against gum disease.

Lead researcher Paula Moynihan, said, "The evidence suggests that a diet rich in whole grain carbohydrates is less likely to damage your oral health than one containing processed starches."


RELATED STORIES

Does Your Child Grind Teeth At Night? Then You Need To Know This

Teeth grinding or bruxism (in medical terminology) is a condition in which people tend to grind or clench their teeth from time to time. Occasional teeth grinding is not that harmful. It is only when teeth grinding becomes a regular task that you need to worry about it.

Are You Consuming A High-Carb Diet? Beware! It May Increase Your Risk Of Cancer

A study reveals that consuming a diet high in terms of carbohydrates and sugar may increase the risk of cancer.

In the review, 33 papers were included of studies on foods containing what were characterized as rapidly digestible starches (e.g. white bread, crackers, biscuits, cakes, pretzels) and slowly digestible starches (e.g. whole grains, legumes), and their relationships with dental caries, oral cancer and gum (periodontal) disease.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

 

Home Remedies

14 Home Remedies To Get Rid Of Cavities
14 Home Remedies To Get Rid Of Cavities

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

For Better Oral Health Stick To Whole Grain Carbs: Know The Benefits

This Molecule Could Help Sperm Find Egg Cells Easily

'I Will Keep Fighting': Demi Lovato Breaks Silence After Drug Overdose

Women More Likely To Die Of Heart Attack If Treating Doctor Is Male: Study

Now Treat Your Eczema With This New Unusual Approach

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
TRENDING DISEASES
TRENDING DISEASES
TRENDING DISEASES
TRENDING DISEASES