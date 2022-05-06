5 Dental Mistakes You Might Be Making Which You Need To Fix Today
Here is a list of 5 dental mistakes you might be making and how to fix them.
Toothbrushes also come with an expiry date but very few people know that
Dental hygiene is considered to be one of the most foremost parts of your everyday routine. Not paying attention to your teeth and gums can lead to a of dental as well as other health problems. Dental problems do not only create problems in mouth which includes cavities and gums diseases but also on other parts of the body which include heart diseases, diabetes and even stroke.
That is the reasons doctors recommend to take utmost care of your dental health.
Here is a list of 5 dental mistakes you might be making and how to fix them:
- Not brushing long enough
Brushing is a very important part of our daily routine and if we are not giving it enough time, it will give dental problems like cavities in the longer run. Dentists recommend that brushing your teeth twice a day for two minutes each time is the ideal time. Brushing for 2 minutes and cleaning all the hard to reach places ensures proper cleanup of your mouth.
- Not replacing your toothbrush frequently
Toothbrushes also come with an expiry date but very few people know that. Old toothbrush can hold lot of bacteria and cause harm to the teeth and mouth. The more you use an old toothbrush, the less effective it gets with time. Dentists recommend toothbrush should be replaced after every 3-4months on a verge, or if you notice any bending or frying, then also they should be replaced.
- Brushing too vigorously
Brushing is an art which if not done properly can cause dental problems like bleeding in gums. Applying the right amount of pressure is the key to proper brushing. Best brushing includes removing all the food particles and plaque from your teeth. According to dentists, holding the toothbrush with just three fingers is the best way for brushing. and if there is sensitivity then using the toothbrush with soft bristles.
- Brushing only the teeth and not gums and tongue
Brushing is processes which not only requires cleaning your teeth but also tongue and gums, because bacteria and germs are scattered everywhere in the mouth. Ignoring cleaning tongue and gums can help germs stay in the mouth and start the decaying process. When brushing clean your tongue with tongue cleaner or with toothbrush only and for gums, massage them with small and gentle circles with your toothbrush.
- Brushing at wrong times
There is an assumption that brushing right after eating or drinking can remove all the bacteria from the mouth but that is totally wrong an assumption. Brushing right after eating or drinking something acidic can harm the enamel on your teeth, as brushing can cause further pushing the acid further into your teeth enamel. It is advised by the doctor to at least wait for 30mintues before your brush or rinses your mouth with water.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.