Organs Of Brain Dead Man Transplanted On Four Patients
Thirty six-year-old Chinmoy Ghosh, a resident of Memari in Burdwan district, met with an accident and on being declared brain dead, his heart, kidneys and liver were transplanted in 4 different pateints in different hospitals .
Heart, two kidneys and liver of a brain dead person were transplanted on four pateints at different hospitals here on Tuesday, doctors said. Thirty six-year-old Chinmoy Ghosh, a resident of Memari in Burdwan district, was gravely injured when a lorry had hit the two-wheeler he was riding from behind last Wednesday and taken to the Burdwan Medical College and Hospital.
After his condition deteriorated, Chinmoy was brought to a city-based private nursing home, where he was declared brain dead on Monday afternoon following which his family decided to donate his organs, a spokesperson of the nursing home said.
Chinmoy''s heart went to 25-year-old youth of Dankuni, Surajit Patra, who is being treated at the Calcutta National Medical College, one of his two kidneys was transplanted to 19-year-old girl Ruma Kumari Dhanu at a private hospital in the city''s Ekbalpur area, the spokesperson said.
The other kidney went to a city-based 56-year-old man, who was suffering from chronic kidney failure, at a private hospital in the city''s EM Bypass area. The deceased''s liver was transplanted to one 54-year-old Bidhan Adhikary, a resident of Bangaon, at the SSKM hospital and his skin was stored at the skin bank there while the cornea was sent to Disha hospital.
The Kolkata Police created separate green corridors in the morning for a quick transportation of the organs to the SSKM hospital, Calcutta National Medical College and Hospital and the two private hospitals.
"We are very happy to donate organs of my brother. We will believe that Chinmoy will be alive in this manner. His organs have given new lives to these people," the deceased''s brother said.
