NDTV India Health Mission: Building A Healthier Life With Right Nutrition

In a world increasingly burdened by health issues, prioritising wellness and nutrition has become the need of the hour. With this as the goal, NDTV and Cadila Pharmaceuticals have launched the India Health Mission, a crucial initiative aimed at fostering dialogue around pressing healthcare topics. The overarching message is clear: working on health and nutrition is a vital investment for our future. As we strive to combat the growing burden of diseases, the focus shifts to the critical role of nutrition in enhancing well-being and preventing illness.
The Role of Nutrition in Health
At the core of the India Health Mission is the acknowledgement that good nutrition forms the foundation of a robust immune system, proper growth and overall wellness.
A panel of esteemed experts discussed how being well-nourished is essential for managing and preventing diseases.
Dr Sarath Gopalan, President of the Nutrition Society of India, emphasised the importance of starting from infancy. “Exclusive breastfeeding should be maintained for the first six months, following national guidelines. Post six months, infants must be introduced to other foods to ensure balanced nutrition,” he said.
Dr Gopalan called for a reduction in high-fat salt, and sugar consumption, advocating for home-cooked meals adapted to individual needs. He also highlighted the importance of introducing animal milk into a child's diet around the age of one, alongside continued breastfeeding beyond two years.
Nutrition And Disease Prevention
Understanding Dietary Fats
Dr Nikhil Tandon, Professor and Head of Endocrinology and Metabolism at AIIMS, underscored the significance of healthy fats in our diets. He noted, “Certain vitamins are stored in fats, and an imbalance in fat consumption can lead to health complications.”
Excessive intake of unhealthy fats contributes to the formation of blockages in coronary arteries, impairs metabolism and can elevate blood sugar levels, negatively affecting overall cardio-metabolic health.
Rising Health Concerns
Dr Sameer Gupta, a senior interventional cardiologist, expressed concern about the escalating rates of obesity and cardiovascular diseases in India. “We are becoming the heart disease and diabetes capital of the world, with both conditions closely linked to nutrition. Our love for salt and sugar in traditional foods increases the risk of these diseases,” he said.
Dr Gupta highlighted the direct correlation between dietary choices and lifestyle, which ultimately translates into serious health issues like heart attacks.
Addressing Nutritional Deficiencies
The panel also addressed the critical issue of nutritional deficiencies in India.
Dr Manjul Joshipura, Senior Vice President of Innovations and New Products at Cadila Pharmaceuticals, pointed out that anaemia, particularly iron deficiency, remains a significant challenge. “Even today, pregnant women and children suffer from nutritional deficiencies,” he said, advocating for awareness and solutions around essential vitamins and minerals, including iodine, calcium, magnesium and multivitamins.
As India faces the dual challenge of malnutrition and overnutrition, the NDTV India Health Mission stresses the importance of adapting nutrition science to meet evolving health needs. A balanced diet is pivotal in preventing malnutrition and disease. With the rising burden of non-communicable diseases, nutrition outcomes have become a public health priority.
The Poshan Abhiyan, a government initiative aimed at improving nutritional outcomes in India, reflects progress in this area. Nutrition outcome is vital for a healthy India, concluded the panellists.
