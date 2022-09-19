Struggling With Back Acne? Here Are The Ways To Get Rid Of It
Dermatologist Dr Kiran Sethi, in an Instagram post, suggests tips to reduce the chances of developing back acne.
The face isn't the only place where you get acne. It can affect any body part that has oil-secreting glands or hair follicles, including your back, chest, and shoulders. Back acne, also known as bacne, can be particularly troublesome. While you can't always control whether you get back acne, the factors that predispose one to bacne mainly include hormonal fluctuations and genetics. Dermatologist Dr Kiran Sethi, in an Instagram post, suggests tips to reduce the chances of developing these lesions.
1. Don't Pop or Squeeze Pimples
If you pop or squeeze your pimples, it can damage your skin and can even lead to acne scars, which can be severe. Picking at a zit can also cause an infected pimple.
2. Keep Skin Clean
Doctor Kiran Sethi advises to “use an oil-free body wash that's noncomedogenic, meaning it won't clog your pores.” Make sure to take a shower and change into clean clothes after exercise. Avoid using a scrub on your skin with harsh cleansers, as scrubbing can make acne worse.
3. Use Tropical Creams, Gels, and Cleansers
“Benzoyl peroxide products can clear up back acne,” the dermatologist says. When using a benzoyl peroxide cleanser, she suggests leaving the medicine to stay on the pimples for up to five minutes before rinsing it off. “You may also try a retinoid gel or an acne sticker that releases salicylic acid medication into the zit over several hours,” she adds. According to the expert, you clean your body using “benzoyl peroxide, body creams or gels with adapaline or benzoyl peroxide, and antibiotic lotions like clindamycin or nodoxin.”
4. Clean Linens
It's important to use clean towels, sheets, and pillowcases so that bacteria doesn't build up. Doctor Kiran Sethi advises to “wash sheets and towels at least once a week.”
Have a look:
Despite these tips, if back acne lingers or keeps coming back, you should visit your dermatologist. As they may recommend other prescription or skin care products to treat severe acne. In some cases, you may also need antibiotics or other oral medications.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
