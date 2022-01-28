ASK OUR EXPERTS

Experts Solutions To Deal With Forehead Lines

Dermatologist Dr Jaishree Sharad shares a video where she talks about this skin problem.
  By: DoctorNDTV    Edited By:  NDTV Health Desk Updated: Jan 28, 2022 12:01 IST
8-Min Read
Forehead lines get pronounced with age, stress, sun exposure and smoking

Forehead lines may not be a problem for the youth. But with ageing, these lines can get more prominent and can become a facial feature that not many people want to show. What to do if you want to avoid or resolve the issue of prominent forehead lines? Dermatologist Dr Jaishree Sharad shows us the way. She recently posted about the different ways in which this problem can be tackled. Here's what she wrote, "Lines that are seen on the forehead, straight horizontal lines are called forehead lines. These are usually seen when a person tries to raise his/her eyebrows. Forehead lines are not seen in younger individuals. They only get more pronounced with age, stress, sun exposure and smoking."

Here are the tips that can help you deal with forehead lines:

  1. Avoid sun exposure
  2. Always use a sunscreen
  3. Avoid smoking
  4. Use a moisturiser and sunscreen in the morning
  5. Use a retinol-based serum two to three times a week at night
  6. Use a peptide-based cream at night
  7. Microneedling
  8. Skin boosters
  9. PRP

These are the basic ways in which one can treat forehead lines. But, the lines can still persist. Here's what Dr Jaishree Sharad wrote about it, "If the lines persist, there is no harm in taking tiny doses of Botox to reduce the lines. Never aim at making the lines disappear completely. You have got to keep the face looking natural and youthful."

Take a look at her video:

Earlier, Dr Jaishree Sharad had shared videos about the different causes and signs of ageing. She wrote, "Intrinsic ageing is a natural process of ageing. Extrinsic ageing occurs due to stress, pollution, smoking, sugar, alcohol, unhealthy lifestyle, lack of exercise, lack of sleep and sun exposure."

The dermatologists also made a video on how to deal with under-eye wrinkles. She wrote, "For under eye wrinkles, opt for creams or serums with peptides, vitamin C, resveratrol or retinol. Retinol is of course not safe during pregnancy and lactation. Dab a few drops of serum under the eye at bedtime after removing all eye make-up and thoroughly cleansing the face. Apply a moisturiser over the under-eye serum."


(Disclaimer: The health tips shared in this article are based on common practices and general knowledge. Readers are advised to consult a doctor before following them at home.)

