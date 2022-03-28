ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Skin »  Nutritionist Lovneet's Easy, Homemade Technique To Boost Hair Growth

Nutritionist Lovneet's Easy, Homemade Technique To Boost Hair Growth

The nutritionist says oiling hair is an easy and effective solution for all hair-related problems.
  By: DoctorNDTV    Edited By:  NDTV Health Desk Updated: Mar 28, 2022 12:36 IST
4-Min Read
Nutritionist Lovneets Easy, Homemade Technique To Boost Hair Growth

Curry Leaves are a good source of amino acids, which are essential for hair growth

 Hair problems are annoying. Some common hair issues include dandruff, hair loss, dry hair, split ends, and dull hair. While we know about these problems and can also see them, we often feel helpless to do anything about them. The primary reasons for this are laziness and lack of knowledge about treatments. Nutritionist Lovneet has shared a traditional method that anyone with hair problems can try at home and reduce hair damage. She says oiling the hair is an easy and effective solution for all hair-related problems. But the key here is the addition of fenugreek seeds, curry leaves in mustard oil.

“Struggling with hair problems ? Well, we got your back,” the nutritionist wrote, sharing a video on her Instagram account that showed how you can prepare the oil.

Here's what you need to do:


RELATED STORIES
related

From Oiling To Trimming, Popular Myths Around Hair Care Debunked By Expert

Dermatologist Dr Jaishree Sharad debunked some popular myths around hair care.

related

Hair Care: Prepare This Oil With Just Two Ingredients To Control Hair Fall, Dandruff And More

Hair care: Is hair fall giving you a lot of stress? Here's a simple remedy you can try with just two ingredients to prevent hair from falling. It may also help resolve several other hair related issues.

-- Heat mustard oil in a pan

-- Then add curry leaves and fenugreek seeds in the oil.

-- Let the mixture brew for 10 minutes at a low flame. Both the ingredients will turn blackish brown, don't worry.

-- Wait for the mixture to cool down.

-- Drain the oil to ensure no seeds or leaves are left in it.

Your hair oil is now ready to use and you can apply this oil at least twice a week for best results.

Check Lovneet's post here:

But how does this oil work to accelerate hair growth or prevent further hair damage? To understand this, Lovneet has shared the benefits of fenugreek seeds and curry leaves for hair health.

-- Fenugreek seeds are rich in flavonoids, which carry antioxidant properties, healing the scalp and preventing hair follicles from damage.

-- Curry Leaves are a good source of amino acids, which are essential for hair growth and maintaining their overall health. They also have antioxidant properties that prevent the scalp from accumulating dead follicles.

Try this easy homemade technique for hair growth and share your thoughts in the comments section.


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
Beat Water Retention- 10 Hacks
Vegan Protein Sources
5 Ways To Have Bananas This Summer
Tips To Fix Your Sleep Cycle
Hydrating Summer Drinks
Health Tips To Get Summer Ready
Hypertension: Foods & Drinks To Avoid
Routine Health Checks Women Must Do
International Women's Day Special
Signs You Are Not Eating Enough Protein

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored sponsored

Top 5 Best Pre-Workout Supplements For Men And Women In 2022

 

Home Remedies

Nutritionist Lovneet Batra Outlines The Many Health Benefits Of Ginger
Nutritionist Lovneet Batra Outlines The Many Health Benefits Of Ginger

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Elimination Of Lymphatic Filariasis: Here's How Karnataka Health Officials Are Ensuring Lymphatic Filariasis Doesn't Spread

Urgently Address Gaps In Cancer Care: WHO

Add Peanuts To Young Children's Diet To Help Avoid Allergy, Says Study

What Is Zika Virus? Here's What You Should Know

Breakthrough Study Finds Association Between Fish Oil Supplements, Heart Rhythm Disorder

................... Advertisement ...................

--------------------------------Advertisement---------------------------------- -
Trending Diseases