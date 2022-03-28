Nutritionist Lovneet's Easy, Homemade Technique To Boost Hair Growth
The nutritionist says oiling hair is an easy and effective solution for all hair-related problems.
Curry Leaves are a good source of amino acids, which are essential for hair growth
Hair problems are annoying. Some common hair issues include dandruff, hair loss, dry hair, split ends, and dull hair. While we know about these problems and can also see them, we often feel helpless to do anything about them. The primary reasons for this are laziness and lack of knowledge about treatments. Nutritionist Lovneet has shared a traditional method that anyone with hair problems can try at home and reduce hair damage. She says oiling the hair is an easy and effective solution for all hair-related problems. But the key here is the addition of fenugreek seeds, curry leaves in mustard oil.
“Struggling with hair problems ? Well, we got your back,” the nutritionist wrote, sharing a video on her Instagram account that showed how you can prepare the oil.
Here's what you need to do:
-- Heat mustard oil in a pan
-- Then add curry leaves and fenugreek seeds in the oil.
-- Let the mixture brew for 10 minutes at a low flame. Both the ingredients will turn blackish brown, don't worry.
-- Wait for the mixture to cool down.
-- Drain the oil to ensure no seeds or leaves are left in it.
Your hair oil is now ready to use and you can apply this oil at least twice a week for best results.
Check Lovneet's post here:
But how does this oil work to accelerate hair growth or prevent further hair damage? To understand this, Lovneet has shared the benefits of fenugreek seeds and curry leaves for hair health.
-- Fenugreek seeds are rich in flavonoids, which carry antioxidant properties, healing the scalp and preventing hair follicles from damage.
-- Curry Leaves are a good source of amino acids, which are essential for hair growth and maintaining their overall health. They also have antioxidant properties that prevent the scalp from accumulating dead follicles.
Try this easy homemade technique for hair growth and share your thoughts in the comments section.
