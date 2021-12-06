Acne Can Trouble You Even In Your 40s and 50s. Dermatologist Shares Tips To Get Rid Of It
Dr Jaishree Sharad says adult acne, which occurs after the age of 25, is very common and shares tips to get rid of it.
Acne can happen at any age, says celeb dermatologist Dr Jaishree Sharad
Often, we notice teenagers developing whiteheads, blackheads or pimples on their face. These skin issues are usually caused by acne, which occurs when hair follicles get clogged with oil and dead skin cells. We tend to consider acne as a skin problem only amongst teenagers. But this condition is not limited just to teenagers. Even adults, in their 40s and 50s, can develop acne. It is very common, says dermatologist Dr Jaishree Sharad. She adds that acne can trouble people even in their 30s, 40s, and 50s. There can be various causes of adult acne. Dr Sharad lists some in her latest Instagram post.
The reasons for acne, she says, could be hormones, raised androgens, insulin resistance, hypothyroid, stress, smoking, steroids, isoniazid, and oil-based cosmetics and skincare products that can clog pores.
Dr Jaishree Sharad also suggested some treatments for this condition. She advises avoiding oil-based make-up, face oils or thick or creamy skincare products. Applying a thick make-up and creamy products can clog the pores, resulting in dead skin cells getting trapped in the skin. While buying cosmetics and skincare products, always find out if they are oil-free, or whether they are water-based or non-comedogenic. Do not go to bed wearing make-up.
Skincare is not just about trying different products and paying attention to your diet. It is both. So, Dr Sharad tells her followers to avoid food with high glycaemic index, sugar, dairy.
Dr Jaishree Sharad also tells her followers to learn to cope with stress. If you still face skin problems, check for any hormonal imbalance and consult a dermatologist to get proper medication. Adult acne can occur during pregnancy as well, and can be pre-menopausal too.
Check her Instagram post here:
In another post, a few days ago, Dr Jaishree Sharad underlined the importance of exfoliating — the process of removing dead cells from the surface of the skin using a scrub — the skin. She said that one could start exfoliation even in their mid or late 20s, though there is no specific age as such. What was important, according to Dr Sharad, was the fact that exfoliation must be done based on a person's skin type. Read more about it here.
While following a strict skincare routine may appear to be a big task initially, once you get used to the routine you will soon notice the difference and get the kind of flawless skin that you've always aspired for.
