These Skincare Products Are A Scam: Says Dermatologist

In an Instagram post, dermatologist, Dr. Jushya Bhatia Sarin calls these three skincare products a "scam."
  By: DoctorNDTV  Updated: Jan 21, 2025 10:29 IST
3-Min Read
Peel off masks may irritate your skin

You will find plenty of skincare products in the market. Most of these promise to give you healthy, glowing skin. The beauty industry has successfully convinced many to buy these products without a second thought. Some of these are an absolute necessity while others are not required and can harm your skin. In an Instagram post, dermatologist, Dr. Jushya Bhatia Sarin calls these three skincare products a "scam."

"Sorry, not sorry. Think twice before you splurge," she mentioned in the caption of the video.

Skincare products you shouldn't buy



1.Peel off mask

According to the dermatologist, peel-off masks may help remove dirt and buildup from your pores but they also remove the precious skin cells and the fine hair on your skin. Using these may also irritate the skin.



2.Collagen creams

Collagen creams have gained popularity recently. "Brands selling these either have no idea of skin's anatomy or they are catching your fancy with the word collagen," said the expert in the video.

Collagen molecules are much larger to enter your skin. "You are just using an over-priced moisturiser and not boosting your skin's collagen," she added.

3.Exfoliating body wash

These washes can help remove some random dead skin cells. But they won't treat strawberry skin or ingrown hair. The dermatologist explained that a two-minute salicylic acid wash won't cure your problem.


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information

