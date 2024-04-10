Skincare Tips: Why Rice Water Is Perfect For Clear Skin
Here we share the many benefits of using rice water for better skin and how to use it.
The starch in rice water forms a protective barrier on the skin, which can help to reduce inflammation
Rice water has been used for centuries as a beauty treatment in many Asian cultures. It is the water that is left over after soaking or cooking rice. Keep reading as we share the many benefits of using rice water for better skin and how to use it.
Here are 10 health benefits of applying rice water to the skin:
1. Soothes irritated skin
Rice water contains compounds such as phenolic acids and flavonoids which have anti-inflammatory properties. When applied to the skin, it can help soothe irritation and reduce redness.
2. Hydrates the skin
Rice water is rich in vitamins and minerals, including vitamin E and B vitamins, which help to hydrate and nourish the skin. It also contains amino acids that can help maintain the skin's moisture barrier.
3. Brightens complexion
The vitamins and minerals in rice water can help to improve skin tone and texture, giving the complexion a brighter and more radiant appearance.
4. Reduces acne
Rice water has astringent properties that can help to tighten pores and reduce excess oil production, which can contribute to acne.
5. Anti-aging effects
The antioxidants present in rice water, such as ferulic acid and oryzanol, help to neutralise free radicals that can damage the skin and contribute to premature aging.
6. Evens out skin tone
Regular application of rice water can help to fade dark spots and hyperpigmentation, leading to a more even skin tone.
7. Gentle exfoliation
Rice water contains natural exfoliating enzymes that can help to remove dead skin cells and promote cell turnover, resulting in smoother and more radiant skin.
8. Reduces inflammation
The starch in rice water forms a protective barrier on the skin, which can help to reduce inflammation and promote the healing of wounds and minor skin irritations.
9. Balances pH
Rice water has a pH similar to that of healthy skin, so using it as a toner can help to balance the skin's pH levels, which is important for maintaining healthy skin barrier function.
10. Treats sunburn
The soothing and anti-inflammatory properties of rice water make it an effective remedy for sunburned skin. Applying rice water to sunburned areas can help to reduce pain and inflammation while promoting healing.
To prepare rice water for clear skin, follow these steps:
- Rinse half a cup of rice with water to remove any impurities.
- Place the rinsed rice in a bowl and cover it with water. Let it soak for about 15-30 minutes, stirring occasionally.
- After soaking, strain the rice, reserving the water in a separate container.
- Apply the rice water to your skin using a cotton pad or by pouring it directly onto your skin. You can also pour it into a spray bottle for easy application.
- Leave it on for 15-20 minutes, then rinse it off with lukewarm water. You can use rice water as a toner, facial cleanser, or face mask, depending on your preference and skin type.
In summary, rice water can offer numerous benefits for the skin. To use rice water for clear skin, simply prepare it following the steps mentioned above and incorporate it into your skincare routine as needed.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.