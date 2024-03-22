Home »  Skin »  Skincare Tips: Teens Should Follow These Tips For Better Skin Health

Below we cover strategies that might help manage skin issues in teens and boost their skin health.
  By: Manya Singh  Updated: Mar 22, 2024 11:59 IST
3-Min Read
Moisturising is essential for maintaining hydrated and balanced skin

Teenagers often face unique challenges when it comes to skincare due to hormonal changes, increased oil production, and susceptibility to acne. In this article, we cover strategies that might pose helpful in managing skin issues in teens and boost their skin health.

Here are skincare strategies that teens should follow for better skin health:

1. Cleanse twice daily



Cleansing the skin twice a day, in the morning and before bed, helps remove dirt, oil, and impurities that can clog pores and lead to breakouts. Use a gentle, non-comedogenic cleanser suitable for your skin type to avoid stripping the skin of its natural oils.

2. Use a gentle exfoliator



Exfoliating 2-3 times a week can help slough off dead skin cells, prevent clogged pores, and promote cell turnover for smoother, brighter skin. Choose a gentle exfoliator with ingredients like salicylic acid or glycolic acid to help combat acne and improve skin texture.

3. Moisturise daily

Moisturising is essential for maintaining hydrated and balanced skin, even if you have oily or acne-prone skin. Look for oil-free, non-comedogenic moisturisers that provide hydration without clogging pores. Apply moisturiser morning and night to keep your skin soft and supple.

4. Protect with sunscreen

Sunscreen is crucial for protecting the skin from harmful UV rays that can lead to sunburn, premature aging, and skin cancer. Use a broad-spectrum sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher every day, rain or shine, and reapply it every two hours when spending time outdoors.

5. Spot treat acne

Treat acne spots with over-the-counter acne products containing ingredients like benzoyl peroxide, salicylic acid, or sulphur to help reduce inflammation and kill acne-causing bacteria. Apply spot treatments directly to affected areas after cleansing and before moisturising.

6. Avoid touching your face

Touching your face can transfer bacteria, dirt, and oil from your hands to your skin, leading to breakouts and irritation. Avoid touching your face unnecessarily and refrain from picking or popping pimples, as this can worsen inflammation and increase the risk of scarring.

7. Eat a balanced diet

Consuming a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, and whole grains provides essential nutrients that support skin health. Limiting sugary foods and processed snacks can also help reduce inflammation and prevent acne flare-ups.

8. Stay hydrated

Drinking an adequate amount of water helps keep the skin hydrated from the inside out, promoting a healthy complexion and reducing the risk of dryness and irritation. Aim to drink at least 8-10 glasses of water per day to stay properly hydrated.

9. Get enough sleep

Quality sleep is essential for skin repair and regeneration, as well as overall health and well-being. Aim for 7-9 hours of sleep per night to allow your skin time to rejuvenate and repair itself, helping to reduce the appearance of dark circles, fine lines, and blemishes.

To follow these skincare strategies for best results, it's essential to be consistent and patient. Additionally, consider consulting a dermatologist if you have persistent or severe skin concerns that do not improve with over-the-counter treatments.


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

