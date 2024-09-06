Skincare Tips: Skin Breaking Out Due To Monsoons? Try These Home Remedies
Below we share some home remedies to help you overcome these breakouts.
Multani mitti is a natural clay that absorbs excess oil and impurities from the skin
The monsoon season can cause breakouts due to increased humidity, which leads to excess oil production and sweating, making the skin more prone to clogged pores and bacterial growth. The moisture in the air also attracts dirt and pollutants that can accumulate on the skin, further contributing to acne. Additionally, damp weather creates a breeding ground for fungi and bacteria, increasing the risk of infections and breakouts. Home remedies can help manage these breakouts by providing antibacterial and anti-inflammatory benefits, controlling oil production, and soothing irritated skin, thereby keeping the skin clear and healthy during the monsoon. Read on as we share some home remedies to help you overcome these breakouts.
Effective home remedies to help manage skin breakouts caused by the monsoon
1. Neem paste
Neem leaves have strong antibacterial and antifungal properties that help prevent and reduce acne caused by bacterial growth during the humid monsoon season. Make a paste by grinding fresh neem leaves with a little water and applying it to the affected areas. Leave it on for 10-15 minutes and rinse with lukewarm water. Neem helps in controlling excess oil and soothes inflammation, reducing the chances of new breakouts.
2. Tea tree oil
Tea tree oil is known for its powerful antiseptic and anti-inflammatory properties, making it a great remedy for treating monsoon-related acne. Dilute a few drops of tea tree oil with a carrier oil (like coconut or almond oil) and apply it directly to the pimples with a cotton swab. This helps reduce redness, swelling, and infection without over-drying the skin, which is common in humid weather.
3. Aloe vera gel
Aloe vera has soothing and antibacterial properties that can calm irritated skin and reduce acne. It also contains salicylic acid and sulphur, both of which are used in the treatment of acne. Apply fresh aloe vera gel directly to the skin after cleansing. It helps to reduce inflammation, speed up healing, and prevent new breakouts by keeping the skin moisturised without clogging the pores.
4. Multani mitti mask
Multani mitti (fuller's earth) is a natural clay that absorbs excess oil and impurities from the skin, which can accumulate due to increased humidity during the monsoon. Make a mask by mixing multani mitti with rose water or plain water to form a paste. Apply it to the face and leave it until it dries before rinsing off. This remedy helps to reduce shine, clear pores, and prevent acne formation.
5. Honey and cinnamon
Honey has natural antibacterial properties, while cinnamon contains antimicrobial compounds that help combat acne-causing bacteria. Mix a teaspoon of honey with a pinch of cinnamon powder to form a paste and apply it to the affected areas. Leave it on for 10-15 minutes before rinsing. This combination not only fights bacteria but also reduces inflammation and helps in lightening acne scars.
6. Turmeric paste
Turmeric is well-known for its antiseptic and anti-inflammatory properties, which help treat acne and skin irritation. Make a paste using turmeric powder and water or yogurt and apply it to the skin. Leave it on for about 15 minutes before rinsing with warm water. Regular use helps reduce acne and prevents future breakouts by controlling bacterial growth on the skin.
Incorporating these remedies into your skincare routine during the monsoon can help keep your skin clear and healthy by targeting the specific causes of breakouts during this humid period.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.