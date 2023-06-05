Skincare Tips: Poor Skincare Habits Can Cause Other Health Issues; Here's How & How To Avoid It
A healthy diet, regular exercise, and stress reduction can all contribute to healthy skin. Here's why and how to maintain healthy skin.
Unprotected sun exposure can lead to skin cancer
Poor skincare habits can lead to a variety of health issues, and it's important to understand how they can affect your overall wellbeing. In this article, we list 8 ways in which neglecting your skin can cause other health problems. We also share tips to help you avoid this.
8 Ways in which skin problems cause health issues:
1. Acne and breakouts
Failing to properly cleanse your skin can lead to clogged pores and buildup of oil and dead skin cells. This can cause acne and breakouts, which can negatively impact your self-esteem and can lead to scarring.
2. Skin infections
If you have cuts or open wounds on your skin, poor hygiene practices can increase your risk of infection. This is because bacteria can easily enter your body through these openings and cause infections.
3. Premature ageing
Sun damage, exposure to pollutants, and chronic dehydration can cause premature ageing, including fine lines, wrinkles, and age spots. This can impact not only your appearance but also your confidence and self-esteem.
4. Skin cancer
Unprotected sun exposure can lead to skin cancer. Skin cancer is a serious health condition that can be fatal if left untreated.
5. Rashes and irritations
If you have sensitive skin, poor skincare habits can lead to rashes and irritations that can be frustrating and uncomfortable.
6. Eczema
Eczema is a chronic skin condition that can be aggravated by poor skincare habits. Eczema causes inflammation, dryness, and itching, which can lead to discomfort and infection if left untreated.
7. Allergic reactions
If you use certain skincare products that are unfit for your skin type or contain harmful toxins, you could experience an allergic reaction. This can lead to swelling, itching, and redness.
8. Poor immune system
Dirty towels and pillowcases are breeding grounds for bacteria and other pathogens that can diminish your immune system. This can lead to frequent illness and poor overall health.
Now that you understand how bad poor skin health can be for your health, let's understand how to avoid it. Follow these tips for better skin and overall heath:
- Before using any skincare product, make sure to read the label, ingredients, and instructions carefully. Avoid products that contain harmful chemicals, such as fragrances, parabens, and sulfates, which can cause irritations and allergic reactions.
- Knowing your skin type is essential to choose the right products for your skin. If you have dry skin, use products that are formulated to moisturise, while oily skin requires oil-free products.
- Washing your face twice a day to remove dirt, oil, and makeup can help prevent acne and other skin problems. Use a gentle, non-irritating cleanser and lukewarm water.
- While exfoliating can help remove dead skin cells and impurities, overdoing it can cause skin irritation, redness, and sensitivity. Limit your exfoliation to two times a week and use a gentle product.
- Prolonged sun exposure can cause skin damage, wrinkles, and even skin cancer. Use a broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of at least 30, and wear protective clothing and hats when outside.
- Touching your face can transfer bacteria and oils from your fingers to your skin, leading to breakouts and infections. Avoid touching your face as much as possible.
In conclusion, taking care of your skin isn't just about maintaining a healthy appearance. It's crucial for your overall wellbeing, so make sure to establish good skincare habits and stick to them on a daily basis.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
