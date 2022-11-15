Skincare Tips: Is It Okay To Skip Night Creams? Expert Explains
Skincare tips: Do you use a night cream? If not, read on to know the benefits of this skincare product.
Skincare tips: Using night creams regularly will keep your skin hydrated
A few years ago, nobody knew what night creams were. Thanks to the importance given to 'beauty sleep' these days. Now, night creams have become a must have in a beauty kit. While they are optional to include in your routine but adding one can do wonders for your skin!
Importance of night creams
Night creams usually comprise of ingredients such as retinol, peptides, vitamin C, AHAs, BHAs, hyaluronic acid, vitamin E, ceramides and lactic acid and are thicker in consistency as compared to day creams and serums. While we sleep, they increase our skin cell turnover, and repair damage from the free radicals, environmental pollution, and UV rays. They also soothe and moisturise the skin and allow it to heal, as we rest.
While yes, a lot of people claim that using the same product for both AM and PM has worked well for their skin, it is important to note that as we age, the skin ages too. And as the skin ages, the layers of the skin thin, and lose their original structure. Plus, the production of collagen slows down, which leads to the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, dark spots, sun spots, hyperpigmentation and drying of skin. To heal this, you require a targeted product that would help the skin with its layers and that is a night cream that will heal your skin and repair it, as you sleep.
In addition, we tend to have very little to no time in the mornings to do an elaborate skincare routine, that would include a host of ingredients and products. At night, we have the luxury of time, which allows us to do a night time skincare routine and that is where a night cream (or two) steps in. Plus, overnight, actives get more time to work on your face, without any touching of the face, without any sweating, and without any skin damaging external factors.
At the end of the day, the natural oils of our skin do tend to be stripped away, leaving the skin feeling drier than usual, especially after a double cleansing routine. In such cases, night creams are great to hydrate your skin, especially those containing hyaluronic acid, vitamin E and ceramides.
At the same time, ingredients such as retinol can make your skin more sensitive to UV rays. Sunlight also makes retinol ineffective. Hence, if you want the most out of a retinol based product, make sure you use it as a night cream that would help provide the ideal anti-ageing and anti-acne benefits.
How to choose the right night cream
So if you have been looking for a sign to use a night cream, or start a nighttime skincare routine, this should be it. Pick a night cream suitable for your skin's requirements, and also to your skin's type, to get the maximum benefits. And if you aren't too sure of which one to pick, consult a dermatologist who can provide a personalised recommendation targeted to your skin's specific wants and needs.
(Dr. Manasi Shirolikar, a consultant dermatologist, MBBS, DDVL)
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information in this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts, or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.
FEATURED VIDEO OF THE DAY
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.