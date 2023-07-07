Skincare Tips: Here's Why & How You Can Use Turmeric For Better Skin Health
Turmeric, a bright yellow spice widely used in Asian cuisine, has gained considerable popularity in the beauty industry for its numerous skin health benefits. In this article, we discuss why you should consider using turmeric for better skin health.
7 Reasons why turmeric is a great addition to your skincare routine:
1. Anti-inflammatory properties
Turmeric contains a compound called curcumin, known for its powerful anti-inflammatory properties. Inflammation plays a significant role in skin issues like acne and eczema. By incorporating turmeric into your skincare routine, you can help reduce redness, swelling, and inflammation, promoting a calmer and clearer complexion.
2. Antioxidant properties
The antioxidants found in turmeric help protect the skin against free radicals, which are unstable molecules that can damage skin cells and accelerate the ageing process. Regular use of turmeric can help combat oxidative stress and fade the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, and age spots, resulting in healthier, more youthful-looking skin.
3. Brightens complexion
Turmeric acts as a natural skin brightener and can help even out your skin tone. It aids in reducing the appearance of dark spots, hyperpigmentation, and melasma by inhibiting the production of melanin, the pigment responsible for skin colour. By incorporating turmeric into your skincare regime, you can achieve a radiant, glowing complexion.
4. Fights acne and blemishes
Thanks to its antibacterial properties, turmeric can effectively combat acne-causing bacteria and reduce the occurrence of breakouts. Its anti-inflammatory properties also help calm irritated skin and soothe acne-related redness. A turmeric face mask or spot treatment can be used to target blemishes and promote clearer skin.
5. Controls oil production
Turmeric helps regulate the production of sebum, the oily substance that can lead to clogged pores and acne. By controlling oil production, turmeric can aid in mattifying the skin and reducing shine, making it an excellent ingredient for those with oily or combination skin.
6. Exfoliation and skin cell renewal
This magical herb possesses exfoliating properties that gently remove dead skin cells, revealing a fresh and vibrant complexion underneath. Regular exfoliation with turmeric can improve skin texture, diminish the appearance of scars and dark spots, and promote the regeneration of new, healthy skin cells.
7. Soothes skin conditions
Turmeric is known for its soothing properties, making it an excellent remedy for various skin conditions. It can alleviate symptoms associated with psoriasis, eczema, rosacea, and other inflammatory skin disorders. A turmeric paste or salve can be applied topically to affected areas to provide relief and promote healing.
Here's how you can use turmeric in your skincare routine:
To incorporate turmeric into your skincare routine, you can make a homemade turmeric face mask by mixing turmeric powder with ingredients like yogurt, honey, or coconut oil. Apply this mixture to your face, leave it on for around 10-15 minutes, and rinse off with warm water. You can use this mask 2-3 times a week for maximum benefits.
Alternatively, turmeric-infused skincare products, such as cleansers, serums, and moisturisers, are readily available in the market. These products offer a convenient way to harness the skin-enhancing properties of turmeric and can be incorporated into your daily skincare routine.
However, it's important to note that turmeric may temporarily stain the skin yellow, especially if used in concentrated amounts. Therefore, it is advisable to perform a patch test before using turmeric topically and rinsing thoroughly to avoid staining.
