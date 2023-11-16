Skincare Tips: Follow This Routine To Rejuvenate Your Skin Post-Diwali
During the festivities, your skin undergoes changes due to external factors such as stress, lifestyle alterations, increased makeup usage, pollution, and unhealthy eating habits.
A surge in environmental pollution can significantly impact your skin's health
Many often focus on their pre-Diwali skincare routine to get that glowing skin during the festivities. During the festival season, you overeat, consume excess sugar, apply a lot of makeup and often skip your daily skincare routine. As a result you lose the festive glow and experience dull and dry skin. Therefore, it is essential to revive your skin post-Diwali. In this article, here's a guide for you that can help you do so.
Understanding the festive season impact on skin
During this period, your skin undergoes changes due to external factors such as stress, lifestyle alterations, increased makeup usage, pollution, and unhealthy eating habits.
● The impact of stress and lifestyle changes
The festive rush can cause stress, leading to dull and lackluster skin. Hectic schedules, irregular sleep, and imbalanced diets add to these skin issues.
● Increased makeup exposure
As you prepare for the festivities, frequent makeup use can burden your skin, potentially leading to blocked pores and acne breakouts.
● Pollution impact
A surge in environmental pollution can significantly impact your skin's health and natural radiance.
● Unhealthy eating habits and their effect on the skin
Indulging in festive treats is common, but excess sugar, oily, and processed foods can adversely affect the skin.
Skincare tips for glowing skin
Let's delve into specific skincare tips for achieving a natural glow:
● Proper cleansing and exfoliation
Start with a gentle exfoliating AHA cleanser to remove impurities, and dead skin cells without stripping natural oils of the skin.
● The significance of moisturising
Choose a moisturiser suitable for your skin type, enriched with ingredients like Hyaluronic Acid and Ceramides to maintain moisture balance and leave your skin supple and glowing.
● Using sunscreen for skin protection
Even during cooler or cloudier days, protect your skin from harmful UV rays with a broad-spectrum sunscreen with SPF 50 and PA+++ to maintain a youthful appearance.
● Revive your skin at night
Use a nourishing moisturiser, night cream, or serum to replenish your skin while you sleep.
Understanding the impact of stress, lifestyle changes, increased makeup use, pollution, and unhealthy eating habits allows us to prepare our skin effectively. Initiating a healthy diet, hydration, adjusting skincare routines, ensuring adequate sleep, and managing stress early will maintain the glow post-festivities.
(Dr. Aseem Sharma, Consultant Dermatologist from Mumbai, Re'equil India's advisor)
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information in this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts, or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.