Home »  Skin »  Skincare Tips: Follow This Routine To Rejuvenate Your Skin Post-Diwali

Skincare Tips: Follow This Routine To Rejuvenate Your Skin Post-Diwali

During the festivities, your skin undergoes changes due to external factors such as stress, lifestyle alterations, increased makeup usage, pollution, and unhealthy eating habits.
  By: Dr. Aseem Sharma  Updated: Nov 16, 2023 11:56 IST
2-Min Read
Skincare Tips: Follow This Routine To Rejuvenate Your Skin Post-Diwali

A surge in environmental pollution can significantly impact your skin's health

Many often focus on their pre-Diwali skincare routine to get that glowing skin during the festivities. During the festival season, you overeat, consume excess sugar, apply a lot of makeup and often skip your daily skincare routine. As a result you lose the festive glow and experience dull and dry skin. Therefore, it is essential to revive your skin post-Diwali. In this article, here's a guide for you that can help you do so.

Understanding the festive season impact on skin

During this period, your skin undergoes changes due to external factors such as stress, lifestyle alterations, increased makeup usage, pollution, and unhealthy eating habits.



● The impact of stress and lifestyle changes

The festive rush can cause stress, leading to dull and lackluster skin. Hectic schedules, irregular sleep, and imbalanced diets add to these skin issues.



● Increased makeup exposure

As you prepare for the festivities, frequent makeup use can burden your skin, potentially leading to blocked pores and acne breakouts.

● Pollution impact

A surge in environmental pollution can significantly impact your skin's health and natural radiance.

● Unhealthy eating habits and their effect on the skin

Indulging in festive treats is common, but excess sugar, oily, and processed foods can adversely affect the skin.

Skincare tips for glowing skin

Let's delve into specific skincare tips for achieving a natural glow:

● Proper cleansing and exfoliation

Start with a gentle exfoliating AHA cleanser to remove impurities, and dead skin cells without stripping natural oils of the skin.

● The significance of moisturising

Choose a moisturiser suitable for your skin type, enriched with ingredients like Hyaluronic Acid and Ceramides to maintain moisture balance and leave your skin supple and glowing.

● Using sunscreen for skin protection

Even during cooler or cloudier days, protect your skin from harmful UV rays with a broad-spectrum sunscreen with SPF 50 and PA+++ to maintain a youthful appearance.

● Revive your skin at night

Use a nourishing moisturiser, night cream, or serum to replenish your skin while you sleep.

Understanding the impact of stress, lifestyle changes, increased makeup use, pollution, and unhealthy eating habits allows us to prepare our skin effectively. Initiating a healthy diet, hydration, adjusting skincare routines, ensuring adequate sleep, and managing stress early will maintain the glow post-festivities.

(Dr. Aseem Sharma, Consultant Dermatologist from Mumbai, Re'equil India's advisor)


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information in this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts, or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
7 Blood Thinning Foods For Healthy Heart
How To Take Care Of Mental Health?
Benefits Of Aerial Yoga
Tips To Avoid Conjunctivitis
8 Yoga Poses For Kids To Help Increase Height
Must Try Tips To Build Stamina
Lemon: A Multipurpose Starter Pack
Yoga Asanas To Release Negative Thoughts
Ways To Deal With Anxiety
Tips To Avoid Monsoon Illness

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored sponsored

Health Supplements By Reckonsoft

 

Home Remedies

Top 5 Home Remedies For Mosquito Bites You Must Try This Monsoon
Top 5 Home Remedies For Mosquito Bites You Must Try This Monsoon

FAQ

Read More»

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Hepatitis Infections Lead To Chronic Liver Diseases; Follow These Preventive Tips

Tomato Flu: Symptoms, Causes And Everything We Know So Far

Mother's Day 2022: Mothers - A Boon From God

Countries In WHO South-East Asia Region Renew Commitment To Eliminate Malaria By 2030

Elimination Of Lymphatic Filariasis: Here's How Karnataka Health Officials Are Ensuring Lymphatic Filariasis Doesn't Spread

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

--------------------------------Advertisement---------------------------------- -
Trending Diseases