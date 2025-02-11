Skincare Tips: Dry Heel Due To Winter? These Hacks Can Help
Tired of dry heels in winter? Fortunately, these effective hacks can help dry heels and restore softness.
Dry heels are a common issue during winter diet to cold weather, low humidity and indoor heating, all of which can strip moisture from your skin. The lack of natural oils and reduced hydration cause the skin on the feet especially the heels, to become dry, rough and prone to cracks. Since heels hear the body's weight and often experience friction from footwear, they are particularly vulnerable to dryness. Additionally, neglecting foot care during winter can worsen the problem. Fortunately, several effective hacks can help dry heels and restore softness. Read on as we list some of them.
Best hacks to heal dry heels in winter
1. Soak and exfoliate regularly
Soaking your feet in warm water for about 15 minutes softens the skin, making it easier to remove dead cells. Adding a few drops of essential oils can further relax and nourish the feet. After soaking, use a pumice stone or foot scrubber to gently exfoliate the heels. This helps remove dry, flaky skin and promotes better absorption of moisturisers. Doing this twice a week can significantly improve heel texture.
2. Apply a heavy-duty moisturiser
Winter requires extra hydration, so use thick moisturisers rich in shea butter, cocoa butter or coconut oil. These ingredients create a protective barrier that locks in moisture and prevents further dryness. Applying moisturiser right after a bath when the skin is slightly damp, enhances absorption. For extra nourishment, use foot creams containing urea or lactic acid, which help soften rough patches.
3. Use overnight heel treatments
Applying a generous amount of petroleum jelly, gator oil or a thick moisturiser before bed can work wonders. Wear cotton socks overnight to trap the moisture and allow deeper penetration. This overnight treatment helps heal cracks and prevents moisture loss, leaving the skin softer by morning.
4. Hydrate from within
Dry skin, including dry heels can be a sign of dehydration. Drinking enough water and consuming foods rich in healthy fats like avocados, nuts and flaxseeds can improve skin hydration from the inside out. Omega-3 fatty acids also help keep the skin supple and prevent excessive dryness.
5. Try honey as a natural healer
Honey has antibacterial properties which makes it an excellent remedy for dry heels. Mixing honey with warm water and soaking your feet in it for 15-20 minutes can provide deep hydration. Alternatively, applying raw honey as a foot mask and leaving it on for 30 minutes before rinsing off helps soothe cracks and dryness.
6. Wear moisture-locking socks
Investing in special moisture-locking socks like gel-infused or silicone-lines ones can help keep heels soft during winter. These socks create a sealed environment, allowing the skin to absorb and retain moisture throughout the night. Using them in combination with a thick moisturiser enhances results.
7. Massage with warm oils
Massaging the heels with warm oils like coconut, olive or almond oil improves blood circulation and deeply nourishes the skin. Warm the oil slightly and massage it into the heel for 5-20 minutes before bed. The natural fatty acids in these oils help repair the skin barrier, reducing dryness and preventing cracking.
Following these hacks consistently can help heal dry heels and keep them soft and healthy throughout the winter season.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
