Skincare Tips: Collagen-Rich Foods For Glowing Skin This Winter
Adding these foods to your diet will help keep your skin supple and healthy
The most prevalent protein in the body is collagen. Connective tissue is created using its structure, which resembles fibres. This type of tissue, which as its name suggests connects other tissues, is a crucial part of bone, skin, muscles, tendons, and cartilage. It aids in building supple, robust tissues that can endure stretching.
In diet, collagen is only naturally present in connective tissue-containing animal flesh, such as meat and fish. However, a range of foods, both animal and plant-based, contain components for our systems to make collagen. In this article, we share some of the best foods to add to your diet if you want to increase your intake of collagen for glowing skin.
Here are the best foods to eat to boost collagen:
1. Fish
Fish and shellfish contain collagen-based bones and ligaments, just like other animals do. According to some, marine collagen is one of the easiest to absorb. Although eating salmon for dinner or a tuna sandwich for lunch can increase your collagen intake, you should be aware that the "flesh" of fish contains less collagen than other, less appetising components. The skull, scales, and eyeballs of fish, which are the components highest in collagen, are often not eaten by humans.
2. Cruciferous vegetables
Cruciferous vegetables are more commonly known as green leafy vegetables. Due to their high nutrient content, leafy green vegetables like spinach and lettuce are referred to as superfoods. These nutrients are essential for our bodies' overall development and nourishment. Furthermore, it includes chlorophyll, which according to certain studies is essential for the production of collagen.
3. Beans
Beans are rich in proteins that aid in the formation of collagen and are full of beneficial amino acids. In addition, the presence of copper beans promotes collagen formation and aids in cell regeneration. They are also extremely versatile and can be cooked in various ways.
4. Bell peppers
Bell peppers are rich in vitamin C, antioxidants, amino acids, and other essential minerals, all of which contribute to better skin health. Additionally, it includes capsaicin, an anti-inflammatory compound that may help delay the onset of wrinkles.
5. Garlic
Your body may produce more collagen if you consume garlic. Sulfur, a trace mineral that assists in the synthesis of collagen and prevents its deterioration, is abundant in garlic. But it's crucial to remember that how much you eat counts. To benefit from collagen, you probably need to consume a lot of it. But with all of its advantages, you should think about including garlic in your daily diet.
6. Berries
Although citrus fruits typically receive the most attention for their high vitamin C content, berries are also a fantastic source. Strawberries actually contain more vitamin C per ounce than oranges. Blackberries, blueberries, and raspberries also provide a sizeable dosage. Berries are also rich in antioxidants, which shield the skin from harm.
7. Tomatoes
One medium tomato can give up to roughly 30% of this crucial component for collagen, making it another untapped source of vitamin C. Lycopene, a potent antioxidant for skin support, is also abundant in tomatoes.
Adding these foods to your diet can help increase collagen production and improve the health of your skin this winter.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
