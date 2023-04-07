Ageing: Decline In Collagen Levels Leads To Wrinkles; Here's How To Combat That
Our lifestyle choices can influence our collagen levels. Making healthy lifestyle choices can slowdown signs of ageing.
Following a proper skincare routine can help slow down wrinkling of the skin
As we age, our skin starts to lose collagen, a protein that keeps our skin firm, elastic, and youthful-looking. The decline in collagen levels can lead to wrinkles, sagging skin, and other signs of ageing. Collagen is essential for maintaining healthy and radiant skin, but there are ways to prevent its decline. In this article, we will discuss ways through which you can prevent the loss of collagen levels and keep your skin looking youthful and flawless.
7 Tips to prevent collagen levels decline:
1. Protect Your Skin Against Sun Damage
Exposure to the sun is one of the leading causes of collagen loss, as it triggers the production of enzymes that break down collagen fibres. To prevent this, make sure to wear sunscreen daily, even on cloudy days. Look for a broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of at least 30 and apply it liberally to all exposed areas of your skin.
2. Quit Smoking
Smoking is detrimental to your skin health as it restricts blood flow and causes inflammation, leading to the breakdown of collagen. Therefore, quitting smoking is one of the most effective ways to prevent a decline in collagen levels, and it also improves overall skin health.
3. Keep Yourself Hydrated
Collagen needs water to function correctly, and dehydration can speed up the loss of collagen in your skin. Ensure that you drink enough water to keep your skin hydrated, smooth, and glowing. You can also eat water-rich foods like cucumbers, watermelon, and oranges.
4. Adopt a Healthy Diet
Your diet plays a crucial role in maintaining your skin health. Eating a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, and healthy fats can help prevent the decline in collagen levels. Foods that are high in vitamin C, such as citrus fruits, berries, and leafy greens, are especially beneficial for collagen production as they help with the process of collagen synthesis.
5. Maintain a Skincare Routine
A proper skincare routine can help keep your skin healthy and prevent the loss of collagen. Make sure to cleanse your skin daily, exfoliate regularly to remove dead skin cells, and moisturise daily to keep your skin hydrated. Using skincare products that contain collagen-boosting ingredients like retinol, hyaluronic acid, or vitamin C can also help prevent collagen loss.
6. Get Enough Sleep
Getting enough sleep is crucial for your skin health as it allows your body to repair and regenerate itself. While you sleep, your skin produces collagen, which is essential for keeping it firm and youthful-looking. Aim for at least seven to eight hours of sleep each night to help prevent the decline in collagen levels.
7. Reduce Stress Levels
Chronic stress can lead to the breakdown of collagen in your skin, making it appear dull and lifeless. Therefore, it is essential to manage your stress levels through relaxation techniques like meditation, yoga, or deep breathing exercises. You can also try incorporating stress-reducing activities into your routine, such as taking a walk in nature, reading a book, or practicing a hobby you enjoy.
In conclusion, a decline in collagen levels can lead to wrinkles and other signs of ageing. However, by adopting a healthy lifestyle, maintaining a skincare routine, and protecting your skin against sun damage, you can prevent this decline and keep your skin looking youthful and radiant. Remember, taking care of your skin is an investment in your overall health and well-being.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.