Skincare Tips: Add These Collagen-Rich Summer Foods To Your Diet For Better Skin
Below we share a list of collagen-rich summer foods.
Aim for a balanced diet that includes a variety of these foods to maximise their benefits
Maintaining good skin health can help you stay healthy and slow down signs of ageing. Collagen is a vital protein that provides structure to your skin, bones, and connective tissues. Consuming collagen-rich foods can help improve skin elasticity, reduce wrinkles, and enhance overall skin health. In this article, we share a list of collagen-rich summer foods, how they boost collagen, improve skin health, and the best ways to consume them. Incorporating these collagen-rich foods into your diet can help improve skin health and maintain a youthful appearance.
Collagen-rich foods to help improve your skin health:
1. Bone broth
Bone broth is made by simmering animal bones, which releases collagen, amino acids, and minerals. These nutrients support skin elasticity and hydration. Drink a warm cup of bone broth as a soup or use it as a base for other soups and stews.
2. Fish
Fish skin is very high in collagen and nutritious. Fish also provides omega-3 fatty acids, which help maintain skin health and reduce inflammation. Grill or bake fish with the skin on. You can also add fish skin to salads or soups.
3. Chicken
Chicken contains connective tissues rich in collagen, which can help maintain the skin's structure and firmness. Roast or grill chicken with the skin on. Use chicken bones to make bone broth.
4. Egg whites
Egg whites are rich in proline, an amino acid crucial for collagen synthesis. As eggs are very versatile, they can be consumed in a variety of ways regularly. Incorporate egg whites into omelettes, salads, or smoothies.
5. Citrus fruits
Citrus fruits are high in vitamin C, which is essential for collagen production and helps neutralise free radicals that damage collagen. Eat oranges, grapefruits, lemons, or limes as snacks, in salads, or squeeze them for fresh juice.
6. Berries
Berries like strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries are rich in antioxidants and vitamin C, promoting collagen synthesis and protecting skin from damage. Add berries to smoothies, yogurt, salads, or enjoy them as a snack.
7. Leafy greens
Leafy greens like spinach, kale, and Swiss chard contain vitamins A and C, which support collagen production and skin health. Include leafy greens in salads, smoothies, or as cooked side dishes.
8. Nuts and seeds
Nuts and seeds, especially those high in vitamin E like almonds and sunflower seeds, protect collagen fibres from damage. Snack on a handful of nuts and seeds, or add them to salads, yogurt, or oatmeal.
9. Garlic
Garlic contains Sulur, which helps synthesise collagen and prevents its breakdown. Use garlic as a seasoning in various dishes, including soups, sauces, and stir-fries.
10. Avocado
Avocado is rich in healthy fats and vitamin E, which support skin health and protect collagen. Add avocado to salads, smoothies, and toast, or eat it as a snack with a sprinkle of salt and pepper.
Aim for a balanced diet that includes a variety of these foods to maximise their benefits.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.