Skincare Tips: 10 Healthy Drinks To Hydrate Your Skin This Summer
Here we share a list of drinks you can add to your summer diet for hydrated skin and better health.
Staying hydrated is essential for maintaining healthy, glowing skin, especially during the summer months when dehydration is more common due to increased heat and sun exposure. What we drink can significantly impact our skin's hydration, especially during the summer months. Read on as we share a list of drinks you can add to your summer diet for hydrated skin and better health.
10 Healthy drinks to help hydrate your skin this summer:
1. Water
Plain water is the most fundamental and effective way to hydrate your skin. Proper hydration helps maintain the skin's moisture balance, improves elasticity, and supports overall skin health.
2. Coconut water
Coconut water is naturally rich in electrolytes, such as potassium and magnesium, which help replenish hydration levels in the body. It also contains cytokinins, which have anti-aging properties and may help improve skin elasticity.
3. Cucumber mint-infused water
Cucumber is high in water content and contains vitamins A and C, which help hydrate and nourish the skin. Mint adds a refreshing flavour and can soothe irritation and inflammation.
4. Green tea
Green tea is packed with antioxidants called catechins, which have anti-inflammatory and anti-aging effects on the skin. It also contains polyphenols that help improve skin hydration and protect against UV damage.
5. Aloe vera juice
Aloe vera is known for its soothing and hydrating properties, making it beneficial for dry or irritated skin. Aloe vera juice contains vitamins, minerals, and amino acids that nourish the skin from within.
6. Watermelon juice
Watermelon is over 90% water, making it an excellent hydrating fruit. It's also rich in vitamins A, B6, and C, as well as antioxidants like lycopene, which help protect the skin from sun damage and promote a healthy glow.
7. Lemon water
Lemon water is not only refreshing but also alkalising and detoxifying for the body. It contains vitamin C, which helps boost collagen production and improve skin texture and hydration.
8. Herbal teas
Herbal teas like chamomile, rooibos, or hibiscus are caffeine-free and hydrating options that offer various skin benefits. Chamomile has anti-inflammatory properties, rooibos is rich in antioxidants, and hibiscus helps maintain skin elasticity.
9. Berry smoothies
Berries such as strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries are hydrating fruits that are also rich in antioxidants and vitamins. They help protect the skin from oxidative stress and promote collagen production.
10. Minty lemonade
Freshly squeezed lemonade with a hint of mint is not only cooling and refreshing but also hydrating for the skin. Lemon provides vitamin C, while mint has soothing and anti-inflammatory properties.
By choosing hydrating beverages and maintaining adequate fluid intake throughout the day, especially during hot summer weather, you can help keep your skin hydrated, nourished, and glowing from the inside out. Additionally, remember to complement hydration efforts with a balanced diet, proper skincare routine, and sun protection for optimal skin health.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
