Skincare: Here's The Best Diet For Different Skin Types
Skincare: Read on to figure out which foods are best for your skin type.
Skincare: Olive oil is a great addition to your diet if you have dry skin
Your diet, of course, affects how your body processes hormones, which in turn affects how healthy your skin is. To improve your skin, it's vital to include some foods and cut out others. Your skin type will have a significant impact on the foods you choose to eat, just like it does for skincare products.
Increasing your intake of some meals and cutting out others can assist your skin. Depending on your skin type, you should eat certain foods. This tactic is comparable to how you could pick a different moisturiser for your skin type than your friend. Read on to figure out which diet and foods are best for your skin type.
What are the different skin types?
Broadly, your skin type can be separated into 4 types. These being:
- Dry (irritated, flaky)
- Oily (appearance of a shiny film)
- Normal (does not have any oiliness or dryness)
- Combination (flaky and dry at some spots while oily and shiny in other areas)
What are the best diets & foods for your skin type?
Now that we understand different skin types, let's discuss what foods can be beneficial for you according to your skin type.
Best diets & foods for your skin type:
1. Dry skin
Your skin can be dehydrated if it feels dry. It will be beneficial to consume 2 litres of water per day, but you can also receive water from fruits and vegetables. Some veggies and fruits abundant in water are watermelons, cucumber, apples, tomatoes, and so on.
Foods rich in fatty acids and other healthy fats can also help moisturise your skin. Some foods rich in these nutrients are avocados, salmon, olive oil, coconut oil, etc. In addition to this, you should consume as little as possible of foods and liquids that cause dehydration. Alcohol and coffee in excess might dry you out. Smoking is another habit that might be drying your skin out.
2. Oily skin
It's a common misconception that oil produces more oil. Anti-inflammatory healthy oils, on the other hand, can actually lessen it. Among the foods that contain anti-inflammatory oils are avocados, olive oil, fish, flaxseed, and so on. However, you must minimise fatty, highly processed foods like fries and restrict your intake of added sugar.
By choosing whole wheat grains over processed carbs and choosing chicken or fish over red meat, you may easily prevent excessive sebum production and fight clogged pores. It can also be beneficial to swap out sweet foods with those with naturally occurring sugars, such as fruit.
3. Normal skin
If you have normal skin, you might not need to follow a stringent diet. However, certain foods can cause breakouts, acne, dullness, and other skin problems in all skin types. Hence, you should still pay attention to what foods you consume.
While foods rich in healthy fats such as omega-3 fatty acids may be beneficial in maintaining normal skin, unhealthy saturated and trans fats might worsen your skin. Similarly consume ample water and foods rich in water and other nutrients that help maintain the health of your skin.
4. Combination of skin
Combination skin is a mix of dry and oily skin, so a great first step is combining the food plans for both. If you have combination skin you don't need to cut out all carbohydrates. However, it's crucial to take focus on the kinds of grains and bread you consume.
Carbs can aggravate inflammation and upset a combination skin person's delicate equilibrium. Consider picking low-glycemic, high-protein carbohydrates. Grains that are ow-glycemic, high-protein carbohydrates are quinoa and brown rice among others.
In conclusion, our skin is a reflection of our health. That being said, our diet plays a great role in maintaining and managing our health. Hence, you must look at other aspects of your routine when trying to improve your skin.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.