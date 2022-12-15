Skincare: Does Applying Make-Up Cause Acne? Here's Why And How To Prevent This
The answer to whether or not applying to make up causes acne is confusing. There are a lot of factors that may or may not cause acne when you wear makeup. Makeup causing acne and using makeup to hide simple might even become a vicious cycle. Hence it is important to understand how makeup might cause acne and how to prevent that from happening.
What causes acne from makeup?
As mentioned, various factors might influence pimples caused by makeup. Here are some of the factors:
1. The components in your makeup
Trying to ensure that your beauty products aren't the main cause of your acne is one of the most important things to consider. Wearing makeup for a longer amount of time shouldn't be an issue if it doesn't clog your pores.
2. Not having a clean face for base
An unwashed face as a base for makeup is an invitation for breakouts. Germs from the air or your bedding can be the culprit even if putting make up is the first thing you did in the morning. Of course, makeup after outdoors housing all kinds of germs.
3. Not washing hands before application
Many of us resort to using our hands to apply makeup evenly. However, the quickest and simplest way to guarantee a breakout is probably to transfer bacteria and filth from your hands to your face before applying makeup.
4. Not washing your applicators regularly
If you can't remember the last time you thoroughly cleaned your tools and applicators, they're likely harbouring a variety of gross bacteria, oils, and grime that aren't doing your skin any favours.
5. Using expired products
Most of us forget that all makeup products have a shelf life. This shelf life in months cases is only a few months once the product has been opened. This along with using unwashed applicators may cause too many issues for your skin.
How to prevent acne from makeup?
Now that you understand what factors could cause acne when you apply makeup, you can use this to formulate ways to prevent it. Here are some tips to help you avoid getting acne from applying makeup:
1. Clean your face before applying makeup
Starting with a blank slate makes it easier to get rid of any dirt or oils that have accumulated on your face. Make sure to prepare the skin with a salicylic acid-based wash to eliminate extra oil, dirt, and dead skin cells from the surface in order to prevent breakouts from your makeup.
2. Wash your makeup applicators regularly
Be it your beauty blenders, brushes, or any other applicators, make sure to wash them regularly. Ideally, you should wash them after each use. However, that is not realistic. Hence, you can work with washing them once every few days or at least once a week.
3. Wash your hands before applying makeup
Many of us might use our hands to apply makeup, making it essential to wash up thoroughly before using them to apply makeup. Wash them regardless of whether or not you directly use them when applying makeup.
4. Don't use expired products
There is a difference between the expiry date and the expiry date after it has been opened. Throwing away expired makeup can be tough unless you have exhausted them. The best way to ensure less wastage is to always buy the smaller size of the product.
Keep these tips in mind to ensure you don't end up getting pimples from using makeup.
