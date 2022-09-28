Skincare & Diet: Here Are Some Of Common Myths About Diet & Acne
Skincare & Diet: Unlike common beliefs, chocolate is not bad for skin if it is dark chocolate
Most people experience acne, an extremely prevalent and irritating skin ailment, at some point in their lives. Whether you occasionally get pimples or have severe breakouts, you've certainly pondered what you can do to prevent those red and often uncomfortable bumps from appearing.
Acne occurs when your oil glands create excessive amounts of sebum, which can clog your pores and result in the appearance of pimples, also known as acne lesions. Your face, neck, back, chest, and shoulders may become affected. Although acne is rarely a serious health problem, it can be unpleasant and cause irreversible scars.
Acne can be caused by a variety of things, including hormones, genetics, surroundings, skincare products, medications, and specific medical disorders. A factor can also be what you consume.
What we eat plays a huge role in the health of our skin, body, functions, organs, and whatnot. That being said, a lack of proper information about both can leave one confused. In this article, we debunk some of the most common myths surrounding skincare and diet.
Here are 4 myths about skincare & diet you must not believe:
Myth #1 Chocolate causes breakouts
For a long time, people have grouped chocolate alongside fatty foods and fast food as snacks to stay away from if you want to get rid of your acne. Dark chocolate is usually safe, however, milk chocolate's sugar and dairy components may cause skin issues. In fact, dark chocolate's antioxidants might even benefit your skin. Keep a food journal and schedule an appointment with a doctor if you believe your diet is contributing to breakouts so you can learn how to properly cure your acne.
Myth #2 Oily food causes acne
People have traditionally believed that consuming fried foods causes your skin to become oily, which then causes an acne outbreak. However, acne is actually triggered by an increase in sebum, an oily compound. You should not be concerned about consuming fried or fatty foods when it comes to your skin because this has never been scientifically proven. There are a lot of reasons why you should still restrict certain meals, particularly when it comes to your heart and waist size.
Myth #3 Dairy products cause acne
According to research, dairy from other sources may not always cause acne, but dairy from cow's milk can. Secondly, such outbreaks are caused by the protein blend in the dairy, not the fat content. In other words, skim milk may be worse than full-fat dairy for people with acne-prone skin. However, there are now a variety of creamers available at the store as well as at cafes and restaurants.
Myth #4 Gluten causes acne
Acne may be caused by gluten. Eczema, for example, is a skin disorder that can sometimes be spurred by gluten. Gluten does not cause acne, so you should only avoid it if your doctor has advised you to.
In conclusion, different foods affect our bodies and skin differently. While certain foods can calm our skin they might do the opposite for someone else. Hence, the best way to navigate what foods suit you and which don't suit you, make sure to compile a list. Make sure to avoid foods that often lead to breakouts.
