Skincare & Ageing: 6 Myths & 6 Facts About Wrinkles You Must Know

There is often a lot of misinformation surrounding ageing and skincare. Below we discuss some of the most common myths and facts about wrinkles.
Wrinkles are considered a normal part of the ageing process

Wrinkles are lines and creases that appear on the skin, particularly on the face and neck, as a person gets older. Wrinkles occur due to a combination of factors including ageing, genetic predisposition, repetitive facial expressions, sun damage, smoking, and loss of skin elasticity.

Wrinkles are considered a normal part of the ageing process. As we age, our skin cells divide more slowly, the dermis (inner layer of skin) thins and the production of collagen and elastin fibres reduces. There are several myths about wrinkles that exist due to misinformation or traditional beliefs. Read on as we discuss some of the most common myths and facts about wrinkles.

Myths



1. Only older people get wrinkles

Wrinkles can occur at any age, and various factors such as genetics, lifestyle habits, and skincare routine contribute to their development.



2. Only women are affected by wrinkles

Both men and women can develop wrinkles as they age, although women may be more concerned about them due to societal beauty standards.

3. Wrinkles are solely caused by facial expressions

While repeated facial movements, such as squinting or frowning, can contribute to the formation of wrinkles, they are not the only cause. Other factors like sun exposure, smoking, and loss of collagen also play a significant role.

4. Using facial creams can completely eliminate wrinkles

While skincare products, like moisturisers and serums, can improve the appearance of wrinkles, they cannot eliminate them completely. They primarily help hydrate the skin and minimise the appearance of fine lines temporarily.

5. Wrinkles are irreversible

While wrinkles may not completely vanish, they can be minimised and their appearance reduced through various treatments like Botox, dermal fillers, laser therapy, or cosmetic surgery.

6. Wrinkles are entirely genetic

Genetics do play a role in how prone individuals are to develop wrinkles, but lifestyle choices such as sun protection, diet, exercise, and skincare regimen can significantly influence their severity and onset.

Facts

1. Wrinkles are a natural part of the ageing process

As we age, our skin loses elasticity and becomes drier, leading to the formation of wrinkles. This process is influenced by both intrinsic factors (genetics and hormonal changes) and extrinsic factors (sun exposure and lifestyle choices).

2. Sun damage accelerates the formation of wrinkles

Excessive and unprotected sun exposure damages collagen and elastin fibres in the skin, leading to the development of wrinkles at a younger age. UV rays are one of the primary causes of premature ageing.

3. Smoking increases the likelihood of developing wrinkles

Smoking damages collagen and elastin in the skin, reducing its ability to retain its elasticity. Smokers tend to develop wrinkles earlier and have more prominent wrinkles compared to non-smokers.

4. Lack of proper skincare can worsen wrinkles

Neglecting to moisturise and protect the skin can accelerate the appearance of wrinkles. Regular use of sunscreen, proper hydration, and a consistent skincare routine can help reduce the severity of wrinkles.

5. Sleep position can contribute to wrinkles

Sleeping with your face pressed against a pillow can cause sleep lines, which can eventually develop into wrinkles over time. Sleeping on your back or using a silk pillowcase can minimise this effect.

6. Stress can influence the formation of wrinkles

Chronic stress can increase the production of cortisol, a hormone that breaks down collagen in the skin. High stress levels can speed up the ageing process and contribute to the development of wrinkles.

Keep these myths and facts in mind when researching about skincare and skin ageing.


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

