Skincare: 5 Reasons You Should Add Hyaluronic Acid To Your Skincare Routine & How To Use It
Skincare: Hyaluronic acid helps hydrate the skin
The connective tissue of the body contains a naturally occurring glycosaminoglycan called hyaluronic acid (HA). Polysaccharides are long, unbranched carbohydrates or sugars, called glycosaminoglycans. The key element that provides your skin structure and gives it a plump, moisturised appearance is hyaluronic acid.
Our skin's suppleness and hydration depend on hyaluronic acid. Unfortunately, HA's molecular weight and concentration both significantly decrease with age. Hyaluronic acid has been extensively studied and developed as a potent active component in serums, moisturisers, and other skincare products as a result. In this article, we discuss 5 reasons why you should add hyaluronic acid to your skincare routine right away.
Here are 5 reasons why you should add hyaluronic acid to your skincare routine:
1. Protects the skin from exterior damage
The epidermis, the top layer of skin, is most heavily damaged by external factors I.e. toxins. The lipid barrier, which is made up of fatty acids that keep water in and keep irritants out of the skin, weakens with age. Damage is caused by a variety of factors, including UV radiation, environmental pollutants, dietary habits, and smoking. Lines and wrinkles, discolouration, and dry skin are all effects of this damage. Hyaluronic Acid strengthens the skin's natural defenses to aid in securing moisture for a more potent moisturising impact. This can assist to preserve and strengthen the lipid barrier over time by slowing down its degradation.
2. It hydrates the skin
Water may be held by hyaluronic acid up to 1,000 times its molecular weight. Hyaluronic acid penetrates the skin, binds water to skin cells, and provides the skin's whole surface with beneficial, revitalising hydration. With other products, pure hyaluronic acid products can be layered. It also doesn't require a lot of additional chemicals or fillers to work. Hyaluronic acid is the ideal illustration of how skincare with few ingredients may provide effective outcomes.
3. Smoothens the skin's texture
Hyaluronic acid also improves the skin's texture. This produces a finish that is both visible and tactilely smooth. Hyaluronic acid won't cover acne scars that are clearly visible on the skin. However, over time, using hyaluronic acid together with other effective products may make skin seem smoother. You can try incorporating derma rollers or just massaging your face. Make sure to seek expert guidance on which direction you should massage the different areas of your skin.
4. Tightens sagging skin
Elastin in the skin breaks down as we age, causing the skin to lose its snap and bounce back. Hyaluronic acid can aid with the look of tightness in the skin, but it won't replace your elastin. Hyaluronic acid tightens the overall appearance by hydrating the skin. It contributes to a more healthy and young glow by firming the facial features. Hence, you are encouraged to add this component to your skincare routine as soon as you can to ensure your skin stays supple and healthy.
5. Reduces visibility of lines and wrinkles
By keeping moisture in the skin and reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, hyaluronic acid gives the appearance of plumping the skin. Increased skin cell production can occur when the skin is well-protected and well-hydrated since it won't have to work as hard to stay hydrated. Skin cells become smoother and plumper as a result. Make sure to also focus on applying HA near your eyes as fine lines occur the quickest near the eyes.
How to Use:
When you normally moisturise, apply a product that contains hyaluronic acid. This should always be done after cleaning, exfoliating, or putting on other skincare products, and ideally twice daily. You can also use a HA serum. Apply a few drops of the serum to your face with the palms of your hands after cleaning while your skin is still moist. Make sure to always lock all the ingredients with a moisturiser.
There are many more benefits to adding HA to your skincare routine. Now that you understand how to add HA to your skincare routine, avail all of these benefits!
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
